How to understand width work,

1

In the head I set the width, why in the head of the page, it does not respond?

<body>
    <header>
        <div class="container">
            <div class="header">
                <div class="header__inner">
                    <img src="/img/Без имени.png" alt="" class="img-1">
                    <img src="/img/gazprom-saratov.jpg" alt="" class="img-2">
                </div>
                <div class="header__page">
                    <p> С ДНЕМ РАБОТНИКОВ НЕФТЯНОЙ И ГАЗОВОЙ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОСТИ!</p>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </header>
</body>

*{
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    box-sizing: border-box;
}
.header{
    max-width: 1600px;
    position: relative;
}
.header__inner{
    /* max-width: 100%; */
     
     
}
.img-1{
   
    display: block;
    margin: 0 auto;
    max-width: 100%;
}
.img-2{
    position: absolute;
    background-color: red;
   
    top: 0;
    left: 680px;
    width: 250px;
    height: 149px;
    border-bottom: 2px solid rgb(165, 165, 243);
}
.header__page{
    background-color: rgb(87, 87, 255);
    


}
2

These are not the same…

The second is

or

or even

3

What specifically is happening (or not happening) which you were not expecting?

4

As always, I don’t understand how this markup works, I set the width of the parent, but the child elements do not respond, I also set the height of the pictures, but nothing works, it’s not known how to understand it, everything seems to be easy and simple, but it’s not ))
For example

<div class="header__inner">
                    <img src="/img/Без имени.png" alt="" class="img-1">
                    <img src="/img/gazprom-saratov.jpg" alt="" class="img-2" >
                </div>

.header__inner{
text-align: center;  
height: 200px;

}

So he has to make a picture with a height of 200px, but it turns out he has an indent from the bottom, how does it work?