How to understand width work,

In the head I set the width, why in the head of the page, it does not respond?
<body>
<header>
<div class="container">
<div class="header">
<div class="header__inner">
<img src="/img/Без имени.png" alt="" class="img-1">
<img src="/img/gazprom-saratov.jpg" alt="" class="img-2">
</div>
<div class="header__page">
<p> С ДНЕМ РАБОТНИКОВ НЕФТЯНОЙ И ГАЗОВОЙ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОСТИ!</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</header>
</body>
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.header{
max-width: 1600px;
position: relative;
}
.header__inner{
/* max-width: 100%; */
}
.img-1{
display: block;
margin: 0 auto;
max-width: 100%;
}
.img-2{
position: absolute;
background-color: red;
top: 0;
left: 680px;
width: 250px;
height: 149px;
border-bottom: 2px solid rgb(165, 165, 243);
}
.header__page{
background-color: rgb(87, 87, 255);
}