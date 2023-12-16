How to understand what needs to be done here?

Use destructuring assignment within the argument to the function half to send only max and min inside the function.

const stats = { max: 56.78, standard_deviation: 4.34, median: 34.54, mode: 23.87, min: -0.75, average: 35.85 }; // Only change code below this line const half = () => stats.max + stats.min / 2.0; // Only change code above this line

What needs to be done here? From the example it is not clear why this destructuring is needed, what it does, I have never seen this in example projects, you will never understand them on the site itself.