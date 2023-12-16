How to understand what needs to be done here?

JavaScript
1

Use destructuring assignment within the argument to the function half to send only max and min inside the function.

const stats = {
  max: 56.78,
  standard_deviation: 4.34,
  median: 34.54,
  mode: 23.87,
  min: -0.75,
  average: 35.85
};

// Only change code below this line

const half = () => stats.max + stats.min / 2.0; 
// Only change code above this line

What needs to be done here? From the example it is not clear why this destructuring is needed, what it does, I have never seen this in example projects, you will never understand them on the site itself.

2

An object like stats is not only benefits grouping related data but also enhances code readability, maintainability, reusability, and scalability.

A little better way → const half = () => (stats.max + stats.min) / 2.0;