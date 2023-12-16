How to understand what needs to be done here?

Use destructuring assignment within the argument to the function
half to send only
max and
min inside the function.
const stats = {
max: 56.78,
standard_deviation: 4.34,
median: 34.54,
mode: 23.87,
min: -0.75,
average: 35.85
};
// Only change code below this line
const half = () => stats.max + stats.min / 2.0;
// Only change code above this line
What needs to be done here? From the example it is not clear why this destructuring is needed, what it does, I have never seen this in example projects, you will never understand them on the site itself.