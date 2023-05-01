How to Trigger Change on Bubbling Script / Element

Let me best explain this. I have a generated form that has event listeners, so if I am to change an option from the dropdown it causes a change to happen lower down on the page based on the selection.

When I inspect the dropdown, I see it has a “bubbling” event attached to it. All of the dropdowns on the form show this:

function(e) {

e.preventDefault(), e.stopImmediatePropagation();

let a = new Array;

const o = _.closest(“.thpb_combo_p_grid_pvariants”);

o.querySelectorAll(“.thpb_combo_p_grid_variant_select”).forEach(function(t) {

a.push(t.options[t.selectedIndex].value)

}), t(o, a)

}

I am using a jquery Pretty Dropdowns script to use CSS divs instead. The dropdowns get created successfully and everything looks great, but the event no longer fires when I’m selecting options in the new dropdown.

Not sure if there is a way to get the hidden select box to fire the event each time there is a change.

If that makes sense…

All feedback appreciated.