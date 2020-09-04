How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

JavaScript
#1

Hello to all community members. I have to deal with new challeng in javascript and i ask help to win.

Description

I have an array of objects containing students. The students have different attend like year 1 and so on until year 4.

var arrayStudents = [
{student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
{student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
{student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];
//console.log(arrayStudents.length);
//console.log(arrayStudents);

for this example the array contain 9 students: 4 of 1 year, 2 of 2 year, 1 of 3 year and 2 of 4 year.
So arrayT.length = 9

Now with this array a need to create a matrix array: Width = arrayT.lenght, Height 24

let’s create

function createGround(width) {

  var clonearrayStudents = arrayStudents.slice();
// clone are only my test i can not, but want to do
     var result = [];
       for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
           result[i] = clonearrayStudents
       }
     return result;
  }
var groundx = createGround(24);

Well done! Now i have 2D array.

  • reasoning
    Here i need to del with this delicious data for a destination goal.
    for now i have matrix array (2D) lenght 24 and width 9.
  • But any width on the matrix is the same. that is, it contains the same arry for each index. So now I need to shuffle each array by index.

For this we use the Fisher and Yates algorithm. So

shuffleBlock(groundx);

function shuffleBlock (ground){
  for (var y = 0; y < ground.length; y++){
  
    console.log(y);
    var cube = shufflex(ground[y]);
    var content =[];

    for(var j = 0; j < cube.length; j++) {
        console.log("cube[" + y + "][" + j + "] = "+ typeof cube[j] + JSON.stringify(cube[j]));
        content.push(cube[j]);
    }
    console.log('----------------');
   console.log(content);

}

//console.log(ground);

// Fisher and Yates algorithm
function shufflex(array) {
   var tmp, current, top = array.length;
   if (top)
   while (--top) {
   current = Math.floor(Math.random() * (top + 1));
   tmp = array[current];
   array[current] = array[top];
   array[top] = tmp;
                  }
   return array;
 }

Very nice output: Thank you Fisher and Yates algorithm!

  • reasoning
    At this step i heve what i desired, but come up a Problem where i hask to help from some expert.

The problem
look at console output of index 0 of the matrix array:

0 
cube[0][0] = object{"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][1] = object{"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][2] = object{"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][3] = object{"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][4] = object{"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][5] = object{"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][6] = object{"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"}
cube[0][7] = object{"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][8] = object{"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"}

For my my project it is important that first year students are not consequent (like position [0][1] and [0][2]) and if they are, it is necessary to exchange positions with another index where the student_year_id property is greater than one like below

cube[0][0] = object{"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][1] = object{"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][3] = object{"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][2] = object{"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][4] = object{"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][6] = object{"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"}
cube[0][5] = object{"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][7] = object{"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][8] = object{"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"}

HELP

i need to create a function with a loop inside for any index of the array and if find conseguent property move change position to reflect my needed.

So please help me to find the right path

Working Demo

Thank you in advance

#2

Confusing from the off this.

First of all you have a height argument, that you never actually use.

Second you are passing in the arrayT.length. Why not just pass in the array, as you need to make a clone of it anyway

Essentially your code, with some name changes

const students = [
  {student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
  {student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
  {student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
  {student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
  {student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];


function createGround(width, height) {
  // height is not used in the function so why bother?
  var cloneSheeps = students.slice(); // cloneSheeps is a confusing name
  var result = [];

  for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
    result[i] = []; // this is unecessary as cloneSheeps is assigned below
    result[i] = cloneSheeps
  }
  return result;
}
var groundx = createGround(24, students.length);
// Output is an array with a length of 24. Each index has a reference to the same cloneSheeps array, yes?
// So should you do groundx[0].push({student_id: "79", student_name: "Bob", student_year_id: "2"})
// groundx[1], groundx[2] etc will all now have 79, Bob, Year 2

In a more modern way

function createGround(students, height) {
  const cloneStudents = Array.from(students) // clone of students array

  // use ...spread on a new Array(given size) to make an empty iterable array
  // then use map to create a new array
  return [...Array(height)].map(i => cloneStudents)
}

Is this what you want to achieve?
Have you used console.dir to check this delicious data. console.dir(groundx)?

A bit confusing, for me anyway.

I maybe getting the wrong end of the stick but couldn’t you do something like this

function shuffleStudents (students, height) {
  return [...Array(height)].map(i => shuffle(students))
}

The ‘shuffle’ callback being a function that returns a shuffled array.

#3

thank you for replay.
you wrote:
Confusing from the off this.
yes i know…

R - First of all you have a height argument, that you never actually use.
i have commented that higth are = i.

i don’t use in the example because the lenght of array are = var i in the loop.
So it is only an aesthetic problem.

Yours snippet are surely modern but the output is bad.

The problem was also not centered.
As the title of the topic states: how to swap …
so the problem are not modernize or aestetical, but how to swap object in array if there 2 conseguent student_year_id = 1.
OK?

var studentsArray = [
{student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
{student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
{student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];

i would like obtain follow
var desredStudentsArrayAfterLogicNeedToCreate = [
{"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} ,
{"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} ,
{"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} ,
{"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} ,
{"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} ,
{"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"},
{"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} ,
{"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} ,
{"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"}
];
// look property "student_year_id" no year 1 is ner to another 1

Hope more clear that before
Thank You