How to submit a GET value to Php that has & characters in it

Hello All,

How can we submit a GET Value to Php that has special characters such as & in it?

So as you know a GET uses the character & and ? to separate each item of the GET value.

How can we then submit a GET value that has these special characters in it while having multiple values with the values of course separated with ? and & ?

FYI, we offer a non-profit search engine and the queries with these special characters are breaking apart when ? and & are included in them, such as:

b&b london uk

Thanks

Dean