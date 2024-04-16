How to style the search input in grid.js

I want to style the ugly search bar in grid.js (https://gridjs.io/) which I use to make a table.
URL: https://communitychessclub.com/examineGRID.php?player=capp
<div id="cccr"></div>
<script>
const grid = new gridjs.Grid({
columns: [
{ id: 'game', name: 'Name', hidden: true},
{ id: 'Date', name: 'Date'},
{...},
{...}
],
I can’t use search: false, the URL parameter “player”
is passed to the page with php.
I want style the ugly search bar. Something inconspicuous like:
{height: 5px, background: inherit; color: #DEECFC; font-size: 3px}
Note that this needs a search feature, but the user doesn’t.
search: {
keyword: "<?= $_GET['player'] ?>",
selector: (cell, rI, cellIndex ) => { if(cellIndex == 3 || cellIndex == 5) { return cell; } }
},
autoWidth: true, resizable: true, pagination: {limit: 10},
search: true, sort: true, fixedHeader: true,
data: blah, blah, blah
}).render(document.getElementById("cccr"));
</script>
I tried to find the search bar id in Chrome with F12 and style that, no luck.
Also tried input[type=search] {/test/ background: #000;} again, no luck.
Anybody have any ideas?