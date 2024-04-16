How to style the search input in grid.js

JavaScript
1

I want to style the ugly search bar in grid.js (https://gridjs.io/) which I use to make a table.

URL: https://communitychessclub.com/examineGRID.php?player=capp


<div id="cccr"></div>

<script>
const grid = new gridjs.Grid({
    
 columns: [
 { id: 'game', name: 'Name', hidden: true}, 
 { id: 'Date', name: 'Date'}, 
 {...},
 {...}
 ],

I can’t use search: false, the URL parameter “player”
is passed to the page with php.
https://communitychessclub.com/examineGRID.php?player=capp

I want style the ugly search bar. Something inconspicuous like:
{height: 5px, background: inherit; color: #DEECFC; font-size: 3px}

Note that this needs a search feature, but the user doesn’t.

  
search: { 
keyword: "<?= $_GET['player'] ?>",
   selector: (cell,  rI, cellIndex ) => { if(cellIndex == 3 || cellIndex == 5) { return cell; } }
},

autoWidth: true, resizable: true, pagination: {limit: 10}, 
search: true, sort: true, fixedHeader: true, 
data: blah, blah, blah

}).render(document.getElementById("cccr"));

</script>

I tried to find the search bar id in Chrome with F12 and style that, no luck.
Also tried input[type=search] {/test/ background: #000;} again, no luck.

Anybody have any ideas?