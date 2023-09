I’m starting to work on my own mascots with Adobe Illustrator. Designing the front of the mascot is no problem for me. Unfortunately, I don’t know how to design the sides and back of the mascot. I’m afraid I can’t accurately hit the body size and curves. In other words, I’m afraid it will look like a different mascot in the final. Is there any solution to help? Any help? How to make your work easier when creating the sides of the mascot and the back of the mascot?

Thank you

David