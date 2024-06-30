How to start every value in auto increment column with 0

What is the use case? A database is not meant to be the output formatter. It should store data a way that it is most fast searchable. When you add the 0 in front of your index it’s no longer an integer value (which is the fastest format for a computer to handle data) but it will become a string and the search and sort will loose great performance.

So if you need the data be shown to the user as 01, 010 etc, add this value directly before you print it out and not in the database and even not in the backend code.