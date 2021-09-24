How to start date with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds with date javascript

hello,

I want to display time on x-axis with the date object in javascript. Right now, the date is inserted and time is displayed with current time is working. But in my case I want to start the graph with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds and then up-counting. how can i do this? I tried the following:

let today = new Date(); today.setSeconds(0); today.setMilliseconds(0); function dataEvent() { //let today = new Date(); let t = today.getSeconds() + ":" + today.getMilliseconds(); data.labels.push(t); }

