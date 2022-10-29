How to split html play in half?

Is it possible to have the play split in half, or can that only be done using an svg?
Would I need to use a div instead of a button?
<div class="play" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" aria-label="Close"></div>
https://jsfiddle.net/upzmL2s3/
.fadeout .split-wrap {
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 3s ease 3s, width 0s 10s, height 0s 10s;
}
.split-wrap {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 240px;
height: 260px;
margin: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
transition: 10s ease;
}
.j1 {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 10s ease;
}
.j2 {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 10s ease;
}
.curtain.slide .j1 {
left: -500%;
}
.curtain.slide .j2 {
left: 500%;
}
.outer.slide .j1 {
transform: translateX(-50vw);
}
.outer.slide .j2 {
transform: translateX(50vw);
}
<div class="split-wrap fadeout">
<div class="j1">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
<div class="j2">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";