How to split html play in half?

Is it possible to have the play split in half, or can that only be done using an svg?

Would I need to use a div instead of a button?

<div class="play" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" aria-label="Close"></div>

https://jsfiddle.net/upzmL2s3/

.fadeout .split-wrap { opacity: 0; transition: opacity 3s ease 3s, width 0s 10s, height 0s 10s; } .split-wrap { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; width: 240px; height: 260px; margin: auto; border-radius: 50%; transition: 10s ease; } .j1 { position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; width: 50%; height: 100%; overflow: hidden; transition: 10s ease; } .j2 { position: absolute; left: 50%; top: 0; width: 50%; height: 100%; overflow: hidden; transition: 10s ease; } .curtain.slide .j1 { left: -500%; } .curtain.slide .j2 { left: 500%; } .outer.slide .j1 { transform: translateX(-50vw); } .outer.slide .j2 { transform: translateX(50vw); }

<div class="split-wrap fadeout"> <div class="j1"> <div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]"> <svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66"> <title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title> <path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" /> <path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" /> </svg> </div> </div> <div class="j2"> <div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]"> <svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66"> <title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title> <path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" /> <path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" /> </svg> </div>