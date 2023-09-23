How to speed up a script shop?

I have a website where I’ve included a store from fineartamerica.com using a script they provide. The store link is www.agustipardo.es/tienda/ .

In general, the other pages of the WordPress website perform well in Insights and Webpagetest.org analyses, but the page with the script, even though it doesn’t include anything else, has particularly poor results.

You can see a Webpagetest.org test result here: https://www.webpagetest.org/result/230923_AiDc1T_9MP/, and especially in the performance section, the result is very low.

I understand that being a third-party script, it might not be especially fast, but this seems excessively low. Can you provide recommendations to improve the performance score?

The website is hosted on a LiteSpeed server with the LiteSpeed Cache plugin installed and configured, as well as the APCu manager for object caching and the OPcache enabled.