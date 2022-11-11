How to solve spam mail issue

im getting lot of spam in websites, how can i solve this issue…??

im have tried few methods.

1.google recpatch.

2. try block country with ip address.

$IPaddress=$_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; $two_letter_country_code=iptocountry($IPaddress); contiues.....

Hidden fields…

<input type="hidden" name="secretField" placeholder="same as below" class="form-control" value="imnotspammer"> <input type="hidden" name="secretBlank" placeholder="same as above" class="form-control" value=""> Checking for input field: if ($_REQUEST['secretField'] != 'imnotspammer'){ die('<h2 class="">Form Could not be submitted. Spam detected</h2>'); } if ($_REQUEST['secretBlank'] != ''){ die('<h2 class="">Form Could not be submitted. Spam detected</h2>'); }

Filtering Spam words.

$spam_words = ['f*ck', 'bitch','ww','cum','hacker','money','Buy','Order','Meet singles','Near you','Near you','Additional income','Be your own boss','Robot','More Internet Traffic','Performance','Sale','Sales','Search engine listings','Search engines','Subscribe','Visit our website','Web traffic','traffic','100%','satisfied','Giving away','Warranty','Winner','Winning','won','Sleazy','Shady','Prize','Guarantee','free','Double your','Hurry up','Offer expires','crypto','Cryptaxbot','@Cryptaxbot','Exclusive deal','Compete for your business', '<','>' ];

all four method in single form but still getting spam mail…