How to solve spam mail issue

im getting lot of spam in websites, how can i solve this issue…??
im have tried few methods.
1.google recpatch.
2. try block country with ip address.
$IPaddress=$_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'];
$two_letter_country_code=iptocountry($IPaddress);
contiues.....
- Hidden fields…
<input type="hidden" name="secretField" placeholder="same as below" class="form-control" value="imnotspammer">
<input type="hidden" name="secretBlank" placeholder="same as above" class="form-control" value="">
Checking for input field:
if ($_REQUEST['secretField'] != 'imnotspammer'){
die('<h2 class="">Form Could not be submitted. Spam detected</h2>');
}
if ($_REQUEST['secretBlank'] != ''){
die('<h2 class="">Form Could not be submitted. Spam detected</h2>');
}
- Filtering Spam words.
$spam_words =
['f*ck',
'bitch','ww','cum','hacker','money','Buy','Order','Meet singles','Near you','Near you','Additional income','Be your own boss','Robot','More Internet Traffic','Performance','Sale','Sales','Search engine listings','Search engines','Subscribe','Visit our website','Web traffic','traffic','100%','satisfied','Giving away','Warranty','Winner','Winning','won','Sleazy','Shady','Prize','Guarantee','free','Double your','Hurry up','Offer expires','crypto','Cryptaxbot','@Cryptaxbot','Exclusive deal','Compete for your business', '<','>'
];
all four method in single form but still getting spam mail…