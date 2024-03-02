How to show table in different ways in different webpages?

I want to create a table of word comparison.
|English
|Thai
|Vietnamese
|Hello
|สวัสดี
|Xin chào
|My name is
|ฉันชื่อ
|Tên tôi là
- In the page named "Thai Phrases", only the English and Thai columns will appear.
- In the page named "Vietnamese Phrases", only the English and Vietnamese columns will appear.
My website is built with Drupal so I could basically just create a webpage with the table in Drupal and then mirror it (call it) in any other webpage with Drupal’s Views module, so that changes to the table webpage would effect any other webpage in which the table is mirrored (called at).
But
I still don’t know how best to control columns in respective mirror pages.
I think that
display: none with CSS and
element.remove() with JavaScript are not really elegant ways to do that and it should probably be done backendly, but how?