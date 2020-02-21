How to set up a login session through PHP, MySQL and HTML

Ok. Following my other post, Is your login script now working? I.e does it authenticate with the password_verify and redirect you to the index.php page?
If so stick this in the head of your index.php page and any other pages you want only logged in users to see:-
<?php
// Initialize the session
session_start();
$username = $_SESSION["username"];
// Check if the user is logged in, if not then redirect him to login page
if(isset($_SESSION["loggedin"]) || $_SESSION["loggedin"] == true){
}
else {
header("location: /login.php?msg=ok&err=not_logged_in");
exit;
}
?>
Then wherever you want to call the username you can put
<h2> Welcome back <?php echo $username ?> </h2>