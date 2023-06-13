How to set and get the simplest cookie ever with a JavaScript command?

Primarily for the sake of learning and testing I want to set the simplest cookie ever, containing only one letter and then get it.
Pseudocode
In page A I run in console:
set cookie myCookie = "a"
window.location.replace(https://example.com/b)
In page B I run in console:
get myCookie
I assume that “get” here may be a
console.log(myCookie) or a
document.write(myCookie).
My problem
I am not sure I understand how is it done. For example:
document.cookie = "username=John Doe";
I don’t find any naming being done.
I mean, if we set a variable we give it a name such as in:
const bestNameEverInHistory = "a"`
Then we can
console.log(bestNameEverInHistory); in
document.cookie.
How could we
console.log() a cookie if there is no naming?