How to set and get the simplest cookie ever with a JavaScript command?

Primarily for the sake of learning and testing I want to set the simplest cookie ever, containing only one letter and then get it.

Pseudocode

In page A I run in console:

set cookie myCookie = "a" window.location.replace(https://example.com/b)

In page B I run in console:

get myCookie

I assume that “get” here may be a console.log(myCookie) or a document.write(myCookie) .

My problem

I am not sure I understand how is it done. For example:

document.cookie = "username=John Doe";

I don’t find any naming being done.

I mean, if we set a variable we give it a name such as in:

const bestNameEverInHistory = "a"`

Then we can console.log(bestNameEverInHistory); in document.cookie .