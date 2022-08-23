How to Send byte with suffix in socket

I have a task, to send a message with ending sulfix. If the message like $Message=“abcdef”
how to write code with php, thx before

Suffix in hexadecimal format is : {FF, FE, FD, FC}
The message structure can be viewed at the message format section.
Suffix is a byte array delivered after the instruction message was sent. The format of suffix delivered
should follow the below format.

Where are you stuck? How are you sending the message?

this is my code and i try to sending but not get reply. when i ask the vendor, he said, he did not get the message

<?php
    function hex2ByteArray($hexString) {
		$string = hex2bin($hexString);
		return unpack('C*', $string);
	}
	$F=hex2ByteArray("FF");
	$E=hex2ByteArray("FE");
	$D=hex2ByteArray("FD");
	$C=hex2ByteArray("FC");

	$host="10.112.6.71";
	$port=11000;
	//$host="192.168.10.223";
    //$port=12000;
    $timeout=30;
	$var_str ="";
	$sulfix = array(255, 254, 253, 252);
	
	
	
	$Namafile="Test20220823a1";
	$participantCode="EL001";
	$sourceAccount="EL001000000160";
	$targetAccount="EL001000000261";
	$securityCodeType="LOCAL";
	$securityCode="abcd";
	$numberOfSecurities=100;
	$settlementDate="20220823";
	$description="Test Cirt 20220812";
	
	$var_str = '<Message name="SecuritiesTransfer" type="OutgoingMessage">'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Record name="data">'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="externalReference">'.($Namafile).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="participantCode">'.($participantCode).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="sourceAccount">'.($sourceAccount).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="targetAccount">'.($targetAccount).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="securityCodeType">'.($securityCodeType).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="securityCode">'.($securityCode).'</Field>'."\n";	
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="numberOfSecurities">'.($numberOfSecurities).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="settlementDate">'.($settlementDate).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'<Field name="description">'.($description).'</Field>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'</Record>'."\n";
	$var_str = $var_str.'</Message>'.' '.$F.$E.$D.$C;
	
	$message	= $var_str;
	echo "\n"."Message To server :"."\n".$message."\n";
	echo "\n"."Socket Sender to ip# ".$host. " using port# ".$port ."\n";
	

$socket = socket_create(AF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, 0) or die("Could not create socket\n");
$result = socket_connect($socket, $host, $port) or die("Could not connect to server\n");  
socket_write($socket, $message, strlen($message)) or die("Could not send data to server\n");
socket_close($socket);

?>