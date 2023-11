I have the following HTM.

<tr> <td class="a"> <td class="b"> </tr> <tr> <td class="a"> <td class="b"> <td class="c"> </tr>

I want that any <tr> which has <td class="c>" will get a yellow background color.

What is the best way to do that with vanilla JavaScript?

If parentNode was a method instead of a property I could do something like this pseudocode:

document.querySelector('.c').parentNode(tr).style.background = "yellow";