How to select specific fields from pivot table that matches exact values

Databases
#1

I have 3 tables

  • conversations - I save basic information about the conversation

  • users - Infor about user

  • conversation_users - table that saves information about which user belongs to which conversation

In my case user “1” wants to get a conversation between him and users: 3, 4, 5. So I’m trying to fetch conversation_id = 12. First I need to find all conversations user “1” belongs to, that is conversation_id “1” and “12”.

Next I’m executing SELECT * FROM conversations_users WHERE conversation_id in (1,12). How do I pick rows marked in red rectangle?

#2

The quick answer is you just modify the query…

SELECT * FROM conversations_users WHERE conversation_id = 12

But what I think you’re looking for is something more like

SELECT c.conversationID
       , c.conversationfield1
       , c.conversationfield2
       , u.field1
       , u.field1
  FROM (SELECT conversation_id 
          FROM conversation_users 
         WHERE user_id = 1) SQ
    JOIN conversation C ON C.conversation_id = SQ.conversation_id
    JOIN conversation_users CU ON C.conversation_id = CU.conversation_id
    JOIN users U ON CU.user_id = U.user_id
ORDER BY c.conversation_id
       , u.user_id

Note: Obviously change the query fields accordingly as the only ones I actually know are the ones used out of conversation_users…

The sub-query will pull JUST the conversations which user_id of 1 has participated in. That list is then tied to conversations which ties to conversation_users which ties to users. But doing is this way allows you to pull information for all users involved with those conversations without resorting to ugly sub-queries…