How to Select multiple button element on click

Hi everyone, Using ReactJs, I want to change the text and style of these 5 button when each of them is clicked.
i.e:
- if button 1 is clicked change text and button background
- if button 2 is clicked too, change text and button background
- if button 3 is clicked too, change text and button background too
…and so on
These buttons are displayed after mapping through a data like the example below
import react from 'react'
const buttons = [1, 2, 3,4,5];
const ActiveButtons = () => {
return (
{buttons.map((btn, i) => {
return <button key={i}>Click me</button>
})}
)
}
export default ActiveButtons