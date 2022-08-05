How to Select multiple button element on click

JavaScript
Hi everyone, Using ReactJs, I want to change the text and style of these 5 button when each of them is clicked.
i.e:

  • if button 1 is clicked change text and button background
  • if button 2 is clicked too, change text and button background
  • if button 3 is clicked too, change text and button background too
    …and so on

These buttons are displayed after mapping through a data like the example below

import react from 'react'

const buttons = [1, 2, 3,4,5];

const ActiveButtons = () => {

return (
{buttons.map((btn, i) => {
   return <button key={i}>Click me</button>
})}
)

}

export default ActiveButtons