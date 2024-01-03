How to select all style attributes and all their content with regex in a source code editor?

General Web Dev
1

I want to select all style="" tags and any content whatsoever inside them in a source code editor so to change it to something else.

How to do that?

These variations failed:

style=".*"
style="(.*)"
style="[.*]"
style="{.*}"
2

.* is greedy by default. Make it non-greedy.

Either one of the first two will work. Depends on if you’re trying to catch the style as a separate match from the overall.

style=".*?"
style="(.*?)"

Also keep in mind that you’re matching the double-quotes literally; if any of your style tags use single quotes, they won’t be matched.

3

The two examples didn’t work for me in Virtual Studio Code in a search and replace operation for a file with a thing like:

<p style="line-height:100%;margin-bottom:0in;" align="right">