How to select all style attributes and all their content with regex in a source code editor?

I want to select all
style="" tags and any content whatsoever inside them in a source code editor so to change it to something else.
How to do that?
These variations failed:
style=".*"
style="(.*)"
style="[.*]"
style="{.*}"
.* is greedy by default. Make it non-greedy.
Either one of the first two will work. Depends on if you’re trying to catch the style as a separate match from the overall.
style=".*?"
style="(.*?)"
Also keep in mind that you’re matching the double-quotes literally; if any of your style tags use single quotes, they won’t be matched.
The two examples didn’t work for me in Virtual Studio Code in a search and replace operation for a file with a thing like:
<p style="line-height:100%;margin-bottom:0in;" align="right">