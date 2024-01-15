I am trying to develop a web browser user script which will scroll down my viewpoint all the way down to a certain element in a very long webpage, each time I load that webpage.
// ==UserScript==
// @name Scroll Down to Element
// @match example.com/my-webpage
// ==/UserScript==
document.querySelector('#edit-actions').scrollIntoView();
This works from console but not from the user script manager; if I run it from the console then the web browser will scroll down to the element but if I load the webpage no such scroll down will occur.
Using only the user script manager, I have also tried to wrap the code in a
load event handler to try to load the code after everything else was loaded (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).
// ==UserScript==
// @name Scroll Down to Element
// @match example.com/my-webpage
// ==/UserScript==
window.addEventListener('load', () => {
document.querySelector('#edit-actions').scrollIntoView();
});
This didn’t work too; after loading the webpage, no such scroll down will occur.
How to scroll down to an element just after loading the webpage that contains it?