I am trying to develop a web browser user script which will scroll down my viewpoint all the way down to a certain element in a very long webpage, each time I load that webpage.

// ==UserScript== // @name Scroll Down to Element // @match example.com/my-webpage // ==/UserScript== document.querySelector('#edit-actions').scrollIntoView();

This works from console but not from the user script manager; if I run it from the console then the web browser will scroll down to the element but if I load the webpage no such scroll down will occur.

Using only the user script manager, I have also tried to wrap the code in a load event handler to try to load the code after everything else was loaded (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

// ==UserScript== // @name Scroll Down to Element // @match example.com/my-webpage // ==/UserScript== window.addEventListener('load', () => { document.querySelector('#edit-actions').scrollIntoView(); });

This didn’t work too; after loading the webpage, no such scroll down will occur.

How to scroll down to an element just after loading the webpage that contains it?