How to scroll down to an element just after loading the webpage that contains it?

I am trying to develop a web browser user script which will scroll down my viewpoint all the way down to a certain element in a very long webpage, each time I load that webpage.

// ==UserScript==
// @name         Scroll Down to Element
// @match        example.com/my-webpage
// ==/UserScript==

document.querySelector('#edit-actions').scrollIntoView();

This works from console but not from the user script manager; if I run it from the console then the web browser will scroll down to the element but if I load the webpage no such scroll down will occur.

Using only the user script manager, I have also tried to wrap the code in a load event handler to try to load the code after everything else was loaded (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

// ==UserScript==
// @name         Scroll Down to Element
// @match        example.com/my-webpage
// ==/UserScript==

window.addEventListener('load', () => {
    document.querySelector('#edit-actions').scrollIntoView();
});

This didn’t work too; after loading the webpage, no such scroll down will occur.

This did work from the user script manager:

// ==UserScript==
// @name         Scroll Down to Element
// @match        example.com/my-webpage
// ==/UserScript==

window.setTimeout( () => {
    document.querySelector('#layout-builder').scrollIntoView();
}, 1000);

I am probably in one of these strange scenarios were the load event isn’t counted but one second timeout is counted.
How will you explain this?

Hi @bendqh1, the element in question might not be the from the start but get created programmatically with JS, in which case a load event listener won’t help. You can have a look at the page source to check.