How to return data from Postgresql pool in NodeJS?

Hi! I don’t understand how to return data from pool in Postgresql: I created a pool and http-server. Now, I need to fetch data from it in React, but my code on front doesn’t work:

//front useEffect(() => { axios.get('http://localhost:5000/data').then(res => console.log(res)); }, []) //backend const server = http.createServer(async (req, res) => { if (req.url === "/data" && req.method === "GET") { const results = await pool.query(`SELECT * FROM data LIMIT 1`); return JSON.stringify(results.rows); } // No route present else { res.writeHead(404, { "Content-Type": "application/json" }); res.end(JSON.stringify({ message: "Route not found" })); } }); server.listen(PORT, () => { console.log(`server started on port: ${PORT}`); });