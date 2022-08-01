How to return data from Postgresql pool in NodeJS?

Hi! I don’t understand how to return data from pool in Postgresql: I created a pool and http-server. Now, I need to fetch data from it in React, but my code on front doesn’t work:
//front
useEffect(() => {
axios.get('http://localhost:5000/data').then(res => console.log(res));
}, [])
//backend
const server = http.createServer(async (req, res) => {
if (req.url === "/data" && req.method === "GET") {
const results = await pool.query(`SELECT * FROM data LIMIT 1`);
return JSON.stringify(results.rows);
}
// No route present
else {
res.writeHead(404, { "Content-Type": "application/json" });
res.end(JSON.stringify({ message: "Route not found" }));
}
});
server.listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`server started on port: ${PORT}`);
});