How to retrieve/display BLOB attachment in php?

<?php include('database.php'); $conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password, $dbname); if (!$conn) { die("Connection failed: " . mysqli_connect_error()); } $typeCode = $_GET['typeCode']; $stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT typeCode, fileName, fileContent FROM tbl_doc_files WHERE typeCode = ?"); $stmt->bind_param("s", $typeCode); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->get_result(); if ($result) { if ($result->num_rows > 0) { $row = $result->fetch_assoc(); $fileName = $row['fileName']; $fileContent = $row['fileContent']; header('Content-Type: application/octet-stream'); header('Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="' . $fileName . '"'); echo $fileContent; } else { echo "Attachment not found"; } } else { echo "Error executing the query: " . $conn->error; } $stmt->close(); $conn->close(); ?>

i can retrieve the fileName but when i am trying to retrieve or display the fileContent it keeps loading. Also there are times that I can download the file but took like 15minutes before downloading.

the fileContent/attachment size was just 2MB.

is there any way?

thank you