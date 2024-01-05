How to retrieve/display BLOB attachment in php?

PHP
1 
<?php
include('database.php');

$conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);
if (!$conn) {
    die("Connection failed: " . mysqli_connect_error());
}

$typeCode = $_GET['typeCode'];

$stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT typeCode, fileName, fileContent FROM tbl_doc_files WHERE typeCode = ?");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $typeCode);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();

if ($result) {
    if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
        $row = $result->fetch_assoc();
        $fileName = $row['fileName'];
        $fileContent = $row['fileContent'];

        header('Content-Type: application/octet-stream');
        header('Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="' . $fileName . '"');

        echo $fileContent;
    } else {
        echo "Attachment not found";
    }
} else {
    echo "Error executing the query: " . $conn->error;
}

$stmt->close();
$conn->close();
?>

i can retrieve the fileName but when i am trying to retrieve or display the fileContent it keeps loading. Also there are times that I can download the file but took like 15minutes before downloading.

the fileContent/attachment size was just 2MB.

is there any way?

thank you