How to resize reCaptcha popup image?

I have a problem with reCaptcha 2 popup size . It’s too big in mobile view.

Now… I am not talking about the “I’m Not A Robot” box (all answers I have found on the net seem to talk about scaling that little grey box).

I am talking about the actual Image Select Pop-Up Frame where you have to click the images and pass a google test.

I tried several methods for hours and I really can’t understand how to decrease that image/popup size.

here is my code:

<?php if ($this->config->get('security.captcha') && ccommentHelperSecurity::groupHasAccess($user->getAuthorisedGroups(), $this->config->get('security.captcha_usertypes'))) : ?> <div class="<?php echo ($formAvatar) ? 'offset1 span11' : 'row-fluid'; ?> ccomment-actions" v-show="active"> <div class='muted small'> <link rel="stylesheet" href="<?php echo $this->baseurl ?>/templates/ja_wall/css/recaptcha.css" /> <div class="g-recaptcha" id="rc-imageselect" > <?php if ($this->config->get('security.captcha_type') == "recaptcha") : ?> <div class="ccomment-recaptcha-placeholder"> </div> </div> <?php else : ?> <div> <?php echo JText::_('COM_COMMENT_FORMVALIDATE_CAPTCHATXT'); ?> </div> <div class="ccomment-captcha"> <?php echo ccommentHelperCaptcha::insertCaptcha('jform[security_refid]', $this->config->get('security.captcha_type'), $this->config->get('security.recaptcha_public_key')); ?> <input type='text' name='jform[security_try]' id='security_try' maxlength='5' tabindex='4' class='ccomment-captcha-input required'/> </div> <?php endif; ?> </div> </div> <?php endif; ?>

I created a css file called recaptcha.css so that I can apply css styles through it.

I put several classes in this file and tried them, but none of them worked. All the classes I tried only affect the “I’m not a robot” box and none of them could change the size of the popup image.

here is an example of my recaptcha.css that is not working the way I explained above:

.g-recaptcha { transform:scale(0.77); -webkit-transform:scale(0.77); transform-origin:0 0; -webkit-transform-origin:0 0; } #rc-imageselect { transform:scale(0.77); -webkit-transform:scale(0.77); transform-origin:0 0; -webkit-transform-origin:0 0; }

I would be grateful for any help