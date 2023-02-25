How to resize reCaptcha popup image?

I have a problem with reCaptcha 2 popup size . It’s too big in mobile view.
Now… I am not talking about the “I’m Not A Robot” box (all answers I have found on the net seem to talk about scaling that little grey box).
I am talking about the actual Image Select Pop-Up Frame where you have to click the images and pass a google test.
I tried several methods for hours and I really can’t understand how to decrease that image/popup size.
here is my code:
<?php if ($this->config->get('security.captcha') && ccommentHelperSecurity::groupHasAccess($user->getAuthorisedGroups(), $this->config->get('security.captcha_usertypes'))) : ?>
<div class="<?php echo ($formAvatar) ? 'offset1 span11' : 'row-fluid'; ?> ccomment-actions"
v-show="active">
<div class='muted small'> <link rel="stylesheet" href="<?php echo $this->baseurl ?>/templates/ja_wall/css/recaptcha.css" />
<div class="g-recaptcha" id="rc-imageselect" >
<?php if ($this->config->get('security.captcha_type') == "recaptcha") : ?>
<div class="ccomment-recaptcha-placeholder">
</div>
</div>
<?php else : ?>
<div>
<?php echo JText::_('COM_COMMENT_FORMVALIDATE_CAPTCHATXT'); ?>
</div>
<div class="ccomment-captcha">
<?php echo ccommentHelperCaptcha::insertCaptcha('jform[security_refid]', $this->config->get('security.captcha_type'), $this->config->get('security.recaptcha_public_key')); ?>
<input type='text' name='jform[security_try]' id='security_try' maxlength='5'
tabindex='4' class='ccomment-captcha-input required'/>
</div>
<?php endif; ?>
</div>
</div>
<?php endif; ?>
I created a css file called recaptcha.css so that I can apply css styles through it.
I put several classes in this file and tried them, but none of them worked. All the classes I tried only affect the “I’m not a robot” box and none of them could change the size of the popup image.
here is an example of my recaptcha.css that is not working the way I explained above:
.g-recaptcha {
transform:scale(0.77);
-webkit-transform:scale(0.77);
transform-origin:0 0;
-webkit-transform-origin:0 0;
}
#rc-imageselect {
transform:scale(0.77);
-webkit-transform:scale(0.77);
transform-origin:0 0;
-webkit-transform-origin:0 0;
}
I would be grateful for any help