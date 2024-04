I’m sorry, I’m a beginner in php. I was given a task at work to make a script in PHP. It is necessary to replace all links with numbers in the URL with letters.

For example, replace 3nsp.com with threensp.com , replace 10dna.com with tendna.com , and so on.

How to do it? Can I write a regular expression? Is there a function in php that will replace numbers with the corresponding words?