How to remove a white space on the right side of my page?

Hi guys!

there is an ugly white space on the right side of my page.
I want to know how to remove it.

Untitled
Untitled1440×900 166 KB

my code is:

<?php
/**
 * The main template file
 *
 * This is the most generic template file in a WordPress theme
 * and one of the two required files for a theme (the other being style.css).
 * It is used to display a page when nothing more specific matches a query.
 * E.g., it puts together the home page when no home.php file exists.
 *
 * @link https://codex.wordpress.org/Template_Hierarchy
 *
 * @package customify
 */

get_header(); 

?>
<style>
.content {
	  -moz-column-count: 3;
	  -moz-column-gap: 10px;
	  -moz-column-rule: none;
	  -webkit-column-count: 3;
	  -webkit-column-gap: 10px;
	  -webkit-column-rule: none;
	column-count: 3;
	column-gap: 10px;
	column-rule: none;
	}
	
div.post-block {
	width: 25%;
	float: left;
	padding:2em 0 0 5em;
	clear: none;
	
	}
div#container_division {
	width: 100%;
	}
	
	li {
    list-style-type: none;
}

    
    
</style>


<link href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/themes/customify-master/common.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
	<div class="content-inner" >
	
	<section class="lp-text" id="lp-text-one" style="background:#eceff2" >
	<header class="lp-section-header">

					 <h2 class="lp-section-title" id="about_us" style="margin-bottom:1.5em;"> 关于我们</h2>			</header>
	<div class="about_us_img">
	<img alt="Cyman" src="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/cyman.jpg" style="border-radius:2%;" > 
	</div>		
	<div class="about_us_text">
	<p>江苏徐软信息科技有限公司成立于2011年，总部位于京沪高铁中点城市江苏省徐州市中心，</p>
	<p>我们为广大客户提供留学、移民、翻译服务，业务领域覆盖美国、英国、爱</p>
	<p>尔兰、新加坡、日本留学中介；美国、澳大利亚、加拿大、日本移民中介；以及英文、日文</p>
	<p>翻译服务。<p>
	<br/>
	<p>徐软公司以诚信为根本，秉持匠人精神，为客户提供贴切、可行、立体化的出国解决方案。</p>
	<p>徐软公司的合伙人均持有法律职业资格证书/教师资格证书，他们均具有海外留学/从业的背</p>
	<p>景以及坚实的专业能力和深厚的从业经验。</p>
	<br/>
	<p>徐软公司成立以来先后获得过江苏省民营科技企业、徐州市大学生创业优秀企业等荣誉，并</p>
	<p>与国外多家高等院校以及移民律师事务所保持着良好的合作关系。在全球化趋势日益发展的</p>
	<p>今天，徐软人相信能够延续经典，继续进取。</p>
	</div>	

	</section>
	
	<div id="services">
	<section id="lp-boxes-1" class="lp-boxes lp-boxes-1 lp-boxes-static lp-boxes-rows-3">
							<header class="lp-section-header" style="margin-top:2em">

					 <h2 class="lp-section-title"> 主营业务</h2>			</header>

						<div class="lp-boxes-inside						lp-boxes-margins						">
    					<div class="lp-box box1 ">
					<div class="lp-box-image lpbox-rnd8" style="height: 307.195px;">
						 <img alt="Some coffee art" src="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/06/demo-image-01-460x350.jpg"> 
						<div class="lp-box-overlay">
							<a class="lp-box-link" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_law/" aria-label="Some coffee art"> Read More <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
						</div>
					</div>
					<div class="lp-box-content">
						<h5 class="lp-box-title">
							 <a href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_law/">								留学中介服务							 </a> 						</h5>						<div class="lp-box-text">
															<div class="lp-box-text-inside">美国、英国、爱尔兰、加拿大、日本、马来西亚留学中介服务....  </div>
																						<a class="lp-box-readmore" href="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/2018/05/09/dinner-and-a-view/"> Read More <em class="screen-reader-text">"Some coffee art"</em> <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
													</div>
					</div>
			</div><!-- lp-box -->
				<div class="lp-box box2 ">
					<div class="lp-box-image lpbox-rnd1" style="height: 307.195px;">
						 <img alt="Throught the lens" src="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/06/demo-image-02-460x350.jpg"> 
						<div class="lp-box-overlay">
							<a class="lp-box-link" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_management/" aria-label="Throught the lens"> Read More <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
						</div>
					</div>
					<div class="lp-box-content">
						<h5 class="lp-box-title">
							 <a href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_management/">			出国移民服务						 </a> 						</h5>						<div class="lp-box-text">
															<div class="lp-box-text-inside"> 美国、澳大利亚、加拿大、日本、马来西亚出国移民中介服务.... </div>
																						<a class="lp-box-readmore" href="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/2017/12/03/throught-the-lens/"> Read More <em class="screen-reader-text">"Throught the lens"</em> <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
													</div>
					</div>
			</div><!-- lp-box -->
				<div class="lp-box box3 ">
					<div class="lp-box-image lpbox-rnd5" style="height: 307.195px;">
						 <img alt="Everything is small" src="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/06/demo-image-03-460x350.jpg"> 
						<div class="lp-box-overlay">
							<a class="lp-box-link" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/digital_marketing/" aria-label="Everything is small"> Read More <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
						</div>
					</div>
					<div class="lp-box-content">
						<h5 class="lp-box-title">
							 <a href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/digital_marketing/">								翻译服务							 </a> 						</h5>						<div class="lp-box-text">
															<div class="lp-box-text-inside">各类英译中、中译英，日译中、中译日文件笔译、口译服务....</div>
																						<a class="lp-box-readmore" href="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/2017/12/02/keeping-your-desk-clean/"> Read More <em class="screen-reader-text">"Everything is small"</em> <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
													</div>
					</div>
			</div><!-- lp-box -->

	
			
			
				</div>

		</section>
		</div>

	<div class="about" id="professionals">
            <div class="about_title">
                <h1>核心团队</h1>
                <span></span>
            </div>
            <ul class="team">

			<li>
                    <a class="team_a" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/professionals/lili_lee/">
                        <div class="team_left fl">
                            <img src="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/5f473fdc5a5e47a0027ca2370f24ba05.jpg">
                            <span>李莉莉</span>
                        </div>
                        <div class="team_right fr">
                            <div class="zw">
                                <div class="cn">
                                    资深顾问                                </div>
                                <div class="en">lili@jp.xuzhousoft.com</div>
                            </div>
                            <div clas="zc">
                                <div class="team_title">
                                    业务领域                                </div>
                                <div class="team_abst">
                                     爱尔兰、泰国、日本留学咨询，泰国、马来西亚移民咨询，英文笔译、口译。</div>
                            </div>
							<!--<span style="color: #D0422C;">
                                     详情                                </span>!-->
                        </div>
                    </a>
                </li>
                   			 <li>
                    <a class="team_a" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/professionals/george_lv/">
                        <div class="team_left fl">
                            <img src="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/eecaa824211b0b9f95e2210748ac82d3.jpg">
                            <span>吕强</span>
                        </div>
                        <div class="team_right fr">
                            <div class="zw">
                                <div class="cn">
                                    顾问                               </div>
                                <div class="en">lv@jp.xuzhousoft.com</div>
                            </div>
                            <div clas="zc">
                                <div class="team_title">
                                    业务领域                                </div>
                                <div class="team_abst">
                                    美国、日本、英国留学咨询，美国、日本、马来西亚移民咨询，英文、日文笔译、口译。</p>
	                               </div>
                            </div>
							<!--<div clas="zc">
                                
                                <div class="team_abst">
                                    <p><font size="2" face="arial" color="gray">&#9989;根据我国律师法，律师承办业务必须由律师事务所接受委托。</font></p></div>
                            </div>!-->
							<!--<span style="color: #D0422C;">
                                     详情                                </span>!-->
                        </div>
                    </a>
                </li>            
                                
                                
            </ul>
        </div>
		<?php
		/*do_action( 'customify/content/before' );
		if ( is_singular() ) {
			if ( ! customify_is_e_theme_location( 'single' ) ) {
				customify_blog_posts_heading();
				customify_blog_posts();
			}
		} elseif ( is_archive() || is_home() || is_search() ) {
			if ( ! customify_is_e_theme_location( 'archive' ) ) {
				customify_blog_posts_heading();
				customify_blog_posts();
			}
		} else {
			if ( ! customify_is_e_theme_location( 'single' ) ) {
				get_template_part( 'template-parts/404' );
			}
		}
		do_action( 'customify/content/after' ); */
		?>
	</div><!-- #.content-inner -->
</div>

<?php
get_footer();
I’m finding it difficult to see the issue after copying your code into a Codepen. But I think something is probbly missing, as you posted the PHP source file, not the final output to the browser.
Could you post the end resulting HTML, as in “View page source” and copy the HTML from there?
It also looks like there is more CSS than posted, probably files included in the head that we don’t see.

Thank you for your reply.

