How to remove a white space on the right side of my page?

my code is:
<?php
/**
* The main template file
*
* This is the most generic template file in a WordPress theme
* and one of the two required files for a theme (the other being style.css).
* It is used to display a page when nothing more specific matches a query.
* E.g., it puts together the home page when no home.php file exists.
*
* @link https://codex.wordpress.org/Template_Hierarchy
*
* @package customify
*/
get_header();
?>
<style>
.content {
-moz-column-count: 3;
-moz-column-gap: 10px;
-moz-column-rule: none;
-webkit-column-count: 3;
-webkit-column-gap: 10px;
-webkit-column-rule: none;
column-count: 3;
column-gap: 10px;
column-rule: none;
}
div.post-block {
width: 25%;
float: left;
padding:2em 0 0 5em;
clear: none;
}
div#container_division {
width: 100%;
}
li {
list-style-type: none;
}
</style>
<link href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/themes/customify-master/common.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<div class="content-inner" >
<section class="lp-text" id="lp-text-one" style="background:#eceff2" >
<header class="lp-section-header">
<h2 class="lp-section-title" id="about_us" style="margin-bottom:1.5em;"> 关于我们</h2> </header>
<div class="about_us_img">
<img alt="Cyman" src="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/cyman.jpg" style="border-radius:2%;" >
</div>
<div class="about_us_text">
<p>江苏徐软信息科技有限公司成立于2011年，总部位于京沪高铁中点城市江苏省徐州市中心，</p>
<p>我们为广大客户提供留学、移民、翻译服务，业务领域覆盖美国、英国、爱</p>
<p>尔兰、新加坡、日本留学中介；美国、澳大利亚、加拿大、日本移民中介；以及英文、日文</p>
<p>翻译服务。<p>
<br/>
<p>徐软公司以诚信为根本，秉持匠人精神，为客户提供贴切、可行、立体化的出国解决方案。</p>
<p>徐软公司的合伙人均持有法律职业资格证书/教师资格证书，他们均具有海外留学/从业的背</p>
<p>景以及坚实的专业能力和深厚的从业经验。</p>
<br/>
<p>徐软公司成立以来先后获得过江苏省民营科技企业、徐州市大学生创业优秀企业等荣誉，并</p>
<p>与国外多家高等院校以及移民律师事务所保持着良好的合作关系。在全球化趋势日益发展的</p>
<p>今天，徐软人相信能够延续经典，继续进取。</p>
</div>
</section>
<div id="services">
<section id="lp-boxes-1" class="lp-boxes lp-boxes-1 lp-boxes-static lp-boxes-rows-3">
<header class="lp-section-header" style="margin-top:2em">
<h2 class="lp-section-title"> 主营业务</h2> </header>
<div class="lp-boxes-inside lp-boxes-margins ">
<div class="lp-box box1 ">
<div class="lp-box-image lpbox-rnd8" style="height: 307.195px;">
<img alt="Some coffee art" src="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/06/demo-image-01-460x350.jpg">
<div class="lp-box-overlay">
<a class="lp-box-link" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_law/" aria-label="Some coffee art"> Read More <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="lp-box-content">
<h5 class="lp-box-title">
<a href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_law/"> 留学中介服务 </a> </h5> <div class="lp-box-text">
<div class="lp-box-text-inside">美国、英国、爱尔兰、加拿大、日本、马来西亚留学中介服务.... </div>
<a class="lp-box-readmore" href="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/2018/05/09/dinner-and-a-view/"> Read More <em class="screen-reader-text">"Some coffee art"</em> <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</div><!-- lp-box -->
<div class="lp-box box2 ">
<div class="lp-box-image lpbox-rnd1" style="height: 307.195px;">
<img alt="Throught the lens" src="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/06/demo-image-02-460x350.jpg">
<div class="lp-box-overlay">
<a class="lp-box-link" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_management/" aria-label="Throught the lens"> Read More <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="lp-box-content">
<h5 class="lp-box-title">
<a href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/enterprise_management/"> 出国移民服务 </a> </h5> <div class="lp-box-text">
<div class="lp-box-text-inside"> 美国、澳大利亚、加拿大、日本、马来西亚出国移民中介服务.... </div>
<a class="lp-box-readmore" href="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/2017/12/03/throught-the-lens/"> Read More <em class="screen-reader-text">"Throught the lens"</em> <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</div><!-- lp-box -->
<div class="lp-box box3 ">
<div class="lp-box-image lpbox-rnd5" style="height: 307.195px;">
<img alt="Everything is small" src="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/06/demo-image-03-460x350.jpg">
<div class="lp-box-overlay">
<a class="lp-box-link" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/digital_marketing/" aria-label="Everything is small"> Read More <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="lp-box-content">
<h5 class="lp-box-title">
<a href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/services/digital_marketing/"> 翻译服务 </a> </h5> <div class="lp-box-text">
<div class="lp-box-text-inside">各类英译中、中译英，日译中、中译日文件笔译、口译服务....</div>
<a class="lp-box-readmore" href="https://demos.cryoutcreations.eu/wp/anima/2017/12/02/keeping-your-desk-clean/"> Read More <em class="screen-reader-text">"Everything is small"</em> <i class="icon-continue-reading"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</div><!-- lp-box -->
</div>
</section>
</div>
<div class="about" id="professionals">
<div class="about_title">
<h1>核心团队</h1>
<span></span>
</div>
<ul class="team">
<li>
<a class="team_a" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/professionals/lili_lee/">
<div class="team_left fl">
<img src="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/5f473fdc5a5e47a0027ca2370f24ba05.jpg">
<span>李莉莉</span>
</div>
<div class="team_right fr">
<div class="zw">
<div class="cn">
资深顾问 </div>
<div class="en">lili@jp.xuzhousoft.com</div>
</div>
<div clas="zc">
<div class="team_title">
业务领域 </div>
<div class="team_abst">
爱尔兰、泰国、日本留学咨询，泰国、马来西亚移民咨询，英文笔译、口译。</div>
</div>
<!--<span style="color: #D0422C;">
详情 </span>!-->
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a class="team_a" href="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/professionals/george_lv/">
<div class="team_left fl">
<img src="http://localhost/jp.xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/eecaa824211b0b9f95e2210748ac82d3.jpg">
<span>吕强</span>
</div>
<div class="team_right fr">
<div class="zw">
<div class="cn">
顾问 </div>
<div class="en">lv@jp.xuzhousoft.com</div>
</div>
<div clas="zc">
<div class="team_title">
业务领域 </div>
<div class="team_abst">
美国、日本、英国留学咨询，美国、日本、马来西亚移民咨询，英文、日文笔译、口译。</p>
</div>
</div>
<!--<div clas="zc">
<div class="team_abst">
<p><font size="2" face="arial" color="gray">✅根据我国律师法，律师承办业务必须由律师事务所接受委托。</font></p></div>
</div>!-->
<!--<span style="color: #D0422C;">
详情 </span>!-->
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<?php
?>
</div><!-- #.content-inner -->
</div>
<?php
get_footer();