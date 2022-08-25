How to reduce vertical height of div holding full screen background image?

I have a home page that has a div which has a full screen background image, but the header where the nav is has pushed it down so a scroll bar appears.
Ideally I think I need to push the div up under the header, but I cant seem to get it working in all browsers.
Have been using:
.home.admin-bar .custom-header {
height: calc(100vh - 84px) !important;
}
and
.home.admin-bar .custom-header {
height: calc(100% - 84px) !important;
}
Seems logical that the above is correct, but it isnt for some reason.
Here is mysite