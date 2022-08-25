How to reduce vertical height of div holding full screen background image?

I have a home page that has a div which has a full screen background image, but the header where the nav is has pushed it down so a scroll bar appears.

Ideally I think I need to push the div up under the header, but I cant seem to get it working in all browsers.

Have been using:

.home.admin-bar .custom-header {
  height: calc(100vh - 84px) !important;
}

and

.home.admin-bar .custom-header {
  height: calc(100% - 84px) !important;
}

Seems logical that the above is correct, but it isnt for some reason.

Here is mysite

If I change the height on .has-header-text.home .custom-header-media from

    height: 100vh;

to

    height: calc(100vh - 84px);

the scroll bar goes away

Oh damn, was targeting the wrong class. Just one more thing though, its not working in Firefox for me.

and added: height: -moz-calc(100vh - 84px) !important;

But thank you

Odd. What version of FF (and what OS) are you using? I don’t see a scrollbar.on Win10 using FF103

(BTW, you shouldn’t need the !important on that selector)

Ye Firefox up to date, using 104, and using Windows 10. Umm, ok