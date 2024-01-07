How to rank Shopify website?

Welcome to the forums, @embdigitalfiles.

If you are new to SEO, then the place to start is with Google’s beginner’s guide:

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/fundamentals/seo-starter-guide

That will tell you what to do, and just as importantly what not to do, to give your site the best chance of ranking well. Be advised that there are no quick fixes, and how well you rank will depend primarily on the quality of your content, and that of your competitors.