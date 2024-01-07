How to rank Shopify website?

I have an e-commerce website built in Shopify but it is not ranking. Does anybody help me with the best techniques to rank website?
Welcome to the forums, @embdigitalfiles.
If you are new to SEO, then the place to start is with Google’s beginner’s guide:
https://developers.google.com/search/docs/fundamentals/seo-starter-guide
That will tell you what to do, and just as importantly what not to do, to give your site the best chance of ranking well. Be advised that there are no quick fixes, and how well you rank will depend primarily on the quality of your content, and that of your competitors.
