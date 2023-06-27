How to query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record

I did a whois to get the email address of a domain registration but what (for the email addresses) I get is Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name. I tried to determine how to do that. The RDDS service of the Registrar of Record is not identified in the output.

I found RDDS Request. It did not like the Reason for Request I provided. Finally I tried Admin and that worked. Has anyone else had a need for this?

Unless someone has more information, I hope this helps others.

The reason I am doing the query is that I own a domain being transferred to a different registrar (by the registrar, not me) and the relevant domain is stuck somewhere, I do not know where. I have already submitted a support request to the registrar therefore I am not asking about that.