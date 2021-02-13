How to put variable in array, wp_insert_post?

CMS & WordPress
#1

How to put the variable $get_value in the array, wp_insert_post?

 if ($get_value) {
                    $get_value = "'post_content' => $postpost->post_content,
                       'post_excerpt' => $postpost->post_excerpt,
                        'post_name' => $postpost->post_name,
                        'post_title' => $postpost->post_title,";
                } else {
                    $get_value = '';
                }

$args = array(
                        'comment_status' => $postpost->comment_status,
                        'ping_status' => $postpost->ping_status,
                        $get_value,
                        'post_parent' => $postpost->post_parent,
                        'post_passworks' => $postpost->post_password,
                        'post_status' => 'publish',
                        'post_type' => 'post',
                        'to_ping' => $postpost->to_ping,
                        'menu_order' => $postpost->menu_order,
                    );
                    $new_post_id = wp_insert_post($args);