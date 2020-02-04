How to properly use a cookie in a javascript theme switcher?

Hello All!
I’d like to:
- add 2 additional themes to my site
- use javascript when switching from one to another
- store the setting in a cookie.
During the search process I found 2 great examples,
- this one uses 3 themes:
https://codepen.io/nilsynils/pen/EKmjog
- this one uses a cookie to store the setting:
https://harlemsquirrel.github.io/css/javascript/2017/12/08/dark-light-mode-persistent-switcher.html
A big thank you to the authors!
So, with little js experience, I went through some tutorials to learn how to use cookies. Finally, I was able to put together a working example. Here’s the basic code:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Test</title>
<style>
body {
background-color: #00CC66;
}
body.dark {
background-color: #000000;
}
body.light {
background-color: #DCDCDC;
}
p {
color: #000000;
}
.dark p {
color: #FFFFFF;
}
.light p {
color: #6699FF;
}
</style>
<script>
function setCookie(cvalue) {
var d = new Date();
d.setTime(d.getTime() + (30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000));
var expires = "expires="+d.toUTCString();
document.cookie = "theme=" + cvalue + ";" + expires + "; path=/";
}
function getCookie(theme) {
var name = theme + "=";
var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie);
var ca = decodedCookie.split(';');
for(var i = 0; i < ca.length; i++) {
var c = ca[i];
while (c.charAt(0) == ' ') {
c = c.substring(1);
}
if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) {
return c.substring(name.length, c.length);
}
}
return "";
}
function checkCookie() {
var theme = getCookie("theme");
if (theme == "default") {
body.className = "";
}
if (theme == "light") {
body.className = "light";
}
if (theme == "dark") {
body.className = "dark";
}
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Test</p>
<button class="theme1">Default</button>
<button class="theme2">Dark</button>
<button class="theme3">Light</button>
<script>
var body = document.querySelector("body"),
goDefault = function () {
body.className = "";
setCookie("default");
},
goDark = function () {
body.className = "";
body.classList.add("dark");
setCookie("dark");
},
goLight = function () {
body.className = "";
body.classList.add("light");
setCookie("light");
};
document.querySelector(".theme1").addEventListener("click", goDefault, false);
document.querySelector(".theme2").addEventListener("click", goDark, false);
document.querySelector(".theme3").addEventListener("click", goLight, false);
checkCookie();
</script>
</body>
</html>
I tested it locally, so far it works perfectly. But since I’m not familiar with javascript I’m not sure whether I did it well or not. Could you tell me, please, is there anything obvious I should or should not use?
Any helpful advice is appreciated. Thank you in advance!