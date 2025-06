I’m using cURL in PHP to fetch data from an external API. Sometimes the request times out or fails due to a temporary network issue. I want to set a timeout and also retry the request a few times before giving up.

What’s the best way to implement this in a clean and reliable way?

Should I use CURLOPT_TIMEOUT or CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT , or both?

Also, how can I properly loop the retries while avoiding infinite loops or bad practices?

Sample code would be really helpful!