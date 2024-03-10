Wiki Commons and other “gratis” image repositories contain various images with various “free” licenses.

Some licenses like some Creative Commons licenses allow using the image but only with giving credit to the uploader, such as linking to the information webpage of the image in the repository website.

Credit for images in the web were always traditionally given in an image caption under an image:

IMAGE Credit: Wiki Commons (link to the information webpage of the image in Wiki Commons)

But, in case the image is a background image, no image caption is available and I don’t know what is a good way to give an image credit in such case.

Putting the credit as the image alt text isn’t feasible

Putting the credit as the mouse-hover image title isn’t feasible

Putting the credit in a HTML comment right under the <img> element isn’t feasible.

How to properly give credit for a background picture with a free license that requires credit?