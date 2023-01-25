How to prevent unauthorised login by resubmitting page

Hi
I have a login form with username and password which uses if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){ to determine if data has been submitted and then either display form or proceed to verification / authorisation and process login.
My problem is, even when login session has timed out or user has logged out, someone could simply click on ‘back’, resubmit, and the system will login again using the previously submitted credentials.
I assumed using if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){ would display the form again and not proceed to the verification and authorisation if the form had not actually been posted, but it seems to still register that form has been posted and accept the previously entered credentials.
This is obviously a security issue.
I cannot use a session var because the session is destroyed when the user logs out or times out, I don’t want to use javascript since that could be bypassed and I can’t store a flag in the database because if the user closed incorrectly the flag would still be set.
How can I overcome this and prevent someone refreshing / reloading and using previously entered credentials to log in again.
Basically if the page is reloaded I want them to have to complete the form again.
Only way I can think of is to generate a unique token for each login form, and if that token has already been used, reject the login and force the user to re-enter the credentials.
Not sure it’s really necessary unless you’re dealing with financial or PII. Seems a bit like overkill, but that’s MHO. I use that kind of functionality all the time - go back and resubmit the login if I get called away and timed out.
More important would be to ensure cookies don’t get left behind on a public browser.
Unfortunately, this is due to the browser caching the form submission, which you cannot change, so, you must handle this elsewhere.
Do the following -
Add autocomplete='off' to the form tag. This will prevent the browser from showing and offering to fill in from a list of previously entered values in text fields.
Upon successfully completing the post method form processing code, perform a redirect to the exact same url of the current page to cause a get request for that url. This is known as the Post, Redirect, Get (PRG) pattern. This will ‘register’ a get request for the last submission to that url and will prevent the browser from resubmitting the form data for the last submission, but not for prior submissions in the back-button history (this would occur when there were multiple submissions of the same form, such as would occur due to validation errors.)
Use a run-once token, that requires the form page to get requested to generate each token, which is stored in a session variable, then tested and cleared in the form processing code. This will also prevent duplicate/multiple accidental form submissions. This will require that you ‘modernize’ your logout code so that you aren’t destroying the entire session, only unsetting the session variable that is remembering the who the logged in visitor is.