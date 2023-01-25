How to prevent unauthorised login by resubmitting page

Hi

I have a login form with username and password which uses if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){ to determine if data has been submitted and then either display form or proceed to verification / authorisation and process login.

My problem is, even when login session has timed out or user has logged out, someone could simply click on ‘back’, resubmit, and the system will login again using the previously submitted credentials.

I assumed using if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){ would display the form again and not proceed to the verification and authorisation if the form had not actually been posted, but it seems to still register that form has been posted and accept the previously entered credentials.

This is obviously a security issue.

I cannot use a session var because the session is destroyed when the user logs out or times out, I don’t want to use javascript since that could be bypassed and I can’t store a flag in the database because if the user closed incorrectly the flag would still be set.

How can I overcome this and prevent someone refreshing / reloading and using previously entered credentials to log in again.

Basically if the page is reloaded I want them to have to complete the form again.

Thanks in advance