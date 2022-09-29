How to populate a text field on a webpage with a chrome extension?

I’m trying to create my first chrome extension but I can’t fill a text field on a web from my chrome extension.

If I could get some help filling in this textfield or a general textfield it would be greatly appreciated.

Here are the files I have so far:

manifeste.json

 {
        "name": "Zero",
        "version": "1.0",
        "manifest_version": 3,
        "description": "Auto fill form GRC",
        "icons": { 
            "16": "icon/icon.png",
            "48": "icon/icon.png",
            "128": "icon/icon.png" 
        },
        "action": {
            "default_popup": "index.html",
            "default_icon": "icon/icon.png"
        },
        "options_page": "options.html",
        "content_scripts": [
            {
                "matches" : [
                    "http://*/*",
                    "https://*/*"
                ],
                "js": ["jquery-3.6.0.min.js", "popup.js"]
            }
        ],
        "permissions": [
            "activeTab",
            "storage",
            "scripting",
            "tabs",
            "clipboardWrite",
            "notifications",
            "contextMenus"
        ]
    }

index.html

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        body {
            min-width: 120px;
            overflow-x: hidden;
            font-family: Arial, sans-serif;
            font-size: 12px;
        }

        input, textarea {
            width: 140px;
        }

        input#save {
            font-weight: bold;
            width: auto;

        }
    </style>

</head>
<body>
<h1>GRC</h1>
<center>
    <form>
        <div>
            <label><b>Veuillez saisir un code</b></label>
            <input name="inpt" id="inpt" autocomplete="off"/>
            <p>
                <button id="btn">Enter</button>
                <script src="popup.js"></script>
            </p>
        </div>
    </form>
</center>
</body>
</html>

popup.js

    const button = document.getElementById('btn');
    const input = document.getElementById('inpt');
    
    button.onclick = () => {
      functions[input.value]();
    };
    
    functions = {
      1: function () { document.getElementById('a').value = '9: Object'; },
      2: function () { alert(2); },
      3: function () { alert(3); },
      4: function () { alert(4); },
      5: function () { alert(5); },
      6: function () { alert(6); },
    }

I noticed that the functions launch on the window of the “index.html” extension and not on the target web page, here are the images:

the codes works fine and here is the test link: https://codepen.io/Arthur222/pen/eYrVvwK?editors=1010

but they don’t seem to work on a web page with my extension.