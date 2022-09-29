How to populate a text field on a webpage with a chrome extension?

I’m trying to create my first chrome extension but I can’t fill a text field on a web from my chrome extension.

If I could get some help filling in this textfield or a general textfield it would be greatly appreciated.

Here are the files I have so far:

manifeste.json

{ "name": "Zero", "version": "1.0", "manifest_version": 3, "description": "Auto fill form GRC", "icons": { "16": "icon/icon.png", "48": "icon/icon.png", "128": "icon/icon.png" }, "action": { "default_popup": "index.html", "default_icon": "icon/icon.png" }, "options_page": "options.html", "content_scripts": [ { "matches" : [ "http://*/*", "https://*/*" ], "js": ["jquery-3.6.0.min.js", "popup.js"] } ], "permissions": [ "activeTab", "storage", "scripting", "tabs", "clipboardWrite", "notifications", "contextMenus" ] }

index.html

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <style> body { min-width: 120px; overflow-x: hidden; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; } input, textarea { width: 140px; } input#save { font-weight: bold; width: auto; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>GRC</h1> <center> <form> <div> <label><b>Veuillez saisir un code</b></label> <input name="inpt" id="inpt" autocomplete="off"/> <p> <button id="btn">Enter</button> <script src="popup.js"></script> </p> </div> </form> </center> </body> </html>

popup.js

const button = document.getElementById('btn'); const input = document.getElementById('inpt'); button.onclick = () => { functions[input.value](); }; functions = { 1: function () { document.getElementById('a').value = '9: Object'; }, 2: function () { alert(2); }, 3: function () { alert(3); }, 4: function () { alert(4); }, 5: function () { alert(5); }, 6: function () { alert(6); }, }

I noticed that the functions launch on the window of the “index.html” extension and not on the target web page, here are the images:

the codes works fine and here is the test link: https://codepen.io/Arthur222/pen/eYrVvwK?editors=1010

but they don’t seem to work on a web page with my extension.