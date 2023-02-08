How to play one html5 video on same page at a time

Am trying to play one video at a time on same page. I have many videos display on same page from the server. When one video is playing and another video is click to play the first video playing should pause

<video src=.$vidVal.' controls loop type="video/mp4"></video>


$('video').bind('play', function (e) 
{
    var video = $('video');
    for(var i=0;i<video.length;i++)
    {
        if(video[i] != e.target)
        {
           video[i].pause();
        }
    }
});

The code above is not working, Kindly help provide working code

