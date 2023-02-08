How to play one html5 video on same page at a time

Hello,

Am trying to play one video at a time on same page. I have many videos display on same page from the server. When one video is playing and another video is click to play the first video playing should pause

<video src=.$vidVal.' controls loop type="video/mp4"></video> $('video').bind('play', function (e) { var video = $('video'); for(var i=0;i<video.length;i++) { if(video[i] != e.target) { video[i].pause(); } } });

The code above is not working, Kindly help provide working code

Looking forward for help.

Thanks