How to play one html5 video on same page at a time

Hello,
Am trying to play one video at a time on same page. I have many videos display on same page from the server. When one video is playing and another video is click to play the first video playing should pause
<video src=.$vidVal.' controls loop type="video/mp4"></video>
$('video').bind('play', function (e)
{
var video = $('video');
for(var i=0;i<video.length;i++)
{
if(video[i] != e.target)
{
video[i].pause();
}
}
});
The code above is not working, Kindly help provide working code
Looking forward for help.
Thanks