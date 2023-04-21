How to override the display:block of an element

HTML & CSS
1

I have the following test form showing like this in my JSFiddle:

image
image840×480 9.63 KB

I want to show the checkboxes in line with the text, like this:

image
image855×413 9.28 KB

and also change it’s color to black and not bold font.

I can see that it’s happening because of the following label property of css:

label {
    display: block;
    padding-bottom: .25rem;
    color: #022851;
    font-weight: 700;
}

And once I remove display:block is starts showing like the second image but I don’t want to modify this css since it’s used at other places as well. How can I override it to achieve desired results?