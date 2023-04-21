How to override the display:block of an element

I have the following test form showing like this in my JSFiddle:
I want to show the checkboxes in line with the text, like this:
and also change it’s color to black and not bold font.
I can see that it’s happening because of the following label property of css:
label {
display: block;
padding-bottom: .25rem;
color: #022851;
font-weight: 700;
}
And once I remove
display:block is starts showing like the second image but I don’t want to modify this css since it’s used at other places as well. How can I override it to achieve desired results?