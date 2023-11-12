How to only match data to a Max Date (newbie question) in MS Server SQL

I just can’t figure out how to do this very simple function after spending about 4 hours on this.
I have a table that has multiple effective dates associated to an ID#. I want a table that will display the ID # and the Name, only for the ID with the most recent effective Date:
ID Column: faclityId
Name Column: Name
Date Column: EffectiveDate
select distinct FName.FacilityId, FName.Name, max(FName.EffectiveDate) as MaxDate
from FacilityName_RV FName
group by FName.FacilityId, FName.Name
This code will show all instances of the FacilityId’s, where as I only want the most current one as per the Effective date. If I remove “Name” from the query, then it works fine, however I need the name.
I thought the following might work, however I don’t know how to properly reference the MaxDate value in my first select statement, from my join statement:
select distinct FName.FacilityId, F3.Name, max(FName.EffectiveDate) as MaxDate
from FacilityName_RV FName
left join
(select F2.FacilityId, F2.Name, F2.EffectiveDate
from FacilityName_RV F2) as F3
on F3.facilityId = FName.facilityId and F3.EffectiveDate = MaxDate
group by FName.FacilityId, F3.Name