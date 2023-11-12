How to only match data to a Max Date (newbie question) in MS Server SQL

I just can’t figure out how to do this very simple function after spending about 4 hours on this.

I have a table that has multiple effective dates associated to an ID#. I want a table that will display the ID # and the Name, only for the ID with the most recent effective Date:

ID Column: faclityId

Name Column: Name

Date Column: EffectiveDate

select distinct FName.FacilityId, FName.Name, max(FName.EffectiveDate) as MaxDate from FacilityName_RV FName group by FName.FacilityId, FName.Name

This code will show all instances of the FacilityId’s, where as I only want the most current one as per the Effective date. If I remove “Name” from the query, then it works fine, however I need the name.

I thought the following might work, however I don’t know how to properly reference the MaxDate value in my first select statement, from my join statement: