How to move my side bar from the bottom to top?

Hi guys!

I am working on a WordPress website, and I made a custom template to create my page.

I want to display my sidebar to the right top of my page, but it stays at the bottom of the page.

how to improve it?

my code is below:

<?php /* Template Name: professionals_zhuliang_template */ ?> <?php /** * The template for displaying all pages * * This is the template that displays all pages by default. * Please note that this is the WordPress construct of pages * and that other 'pages' on your WordPress site may use a * different template. * * @link https://codex.wordpress.org/Template_Hierarchy * * @package customify */ get_header(); ?>

<img src="http://xuzhousoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/eecaa824211b0b9f95e2210748ac82d3.jpg"> <span style="color:#D0422C">朱良</span> </div> <div class="layui-col-md10 boss_about"> <ul> <li class="boss_about_title">专职律师</li> <li class="boss_about_detail">江苏大泰律师事务所</li><li class="boss_about_title">过往经验</li><li class="boss_about_detail"><p style="line-height: 1.5em; text-align: justify;"><span style="font-size: 14px;">建筑工程、劳动仲裁、婚姻家事、交通事故相关诉讼与非诉讼业务</span></p></li> <li class="boss_about_title">个人简介</li> <li class="boss_about_detail"><p style="line-height: 1.5em; text-align: justify;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"> 朱良律师，高级企业合规师，具有制药工程、法学学士双学位和海外留学背景，曾任职于民企500强维维集团，有丰富的企业管理经验，对于民商事纠纷有特别的视角和切入点。参与服务单位及案例：成功代理多起建筑工程、劳动仲裁、婚姻家事、交通事故等案件，为江苏德君建筑劳务有限公司、江苏润庚贸易有限公司等企业和个人提供法律顾问服务或专项法律服务。</span></p><p style="line-height: 1.5em; text-align: justify;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"></span></p></li> 会员 徐州市律师协会、江苏省律师协会、中华全国律师协会 资格证书 法律职业资格证书、高级企业合规师证书 工作语言 中文、英文 所获荣誉 暂无 </div> <?php get_sidebar('right'); ?> </div> <?php get_footer(); ?>

Thanks in advance!