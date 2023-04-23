How to move elements to the right?

Hello everyone, I have header_inner_p elements, I want to press them to header_img, I can’t do anything, I also tried to make a header on grids, but it turned out to be very difficult for me, I couldn’t even move, I would be interested see the code on the grids, as I don’t understand how it works.
Hello everyone, I have header_inner_p elements, I want to press them to header_img, I can’t do anything, I also tried to make a header on grids, but it turned out to be very difficult for me, I couldn’t even move, I would be interested see the code on the grids, as I don’t understand how it works.