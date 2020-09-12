How to modify color inside SVG image?

I have tried to modify color inside SVG image. How to force color and text inside SVG? Is there any connection inside SVG file/code and force color? My code will not work.
.button .red1 {
color: red;
background-color: white;
}
How is the image placed into the page?
If you link to an image file with
<img> for example, CSS won’t work on it.
The SVG has to be in-lined as part of the document for CSS to work on it.