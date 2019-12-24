How to merge arrays and use array_unique function to get unique values

i have the following array :
Array ( [0] => 398 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => 397 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => [1] => )
through the code:
$exp_up_id= explode(" ", $update_id1);
//for ($x=0;$x<count($exp_up_id);$x++){
foreach ($exp_up_id as $v) {
$comma= $v.",";
$exp= explode(",",$comma);
print_r(array_unique($exp));}
what i want is to merge the array in to
Array( [0] => 398 [1] => 397 [2] => 400 [3]=> 397)
so that i can
use array_unique function
to get the unique values avoiding duplicate entries. How to do it in PHP can anybody help me with this.