How to merge arrays and use array_unique function to get unique values

#1

i have the following array :

Array ( [0] => 398 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => 397 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => [1] => )

through the code:

  $exp_up_id= explode("  ", $update_id1);
     //for ($x=0;$x<count($exp_up_id);$x++){
     foreach ($exp_up_id as $v) {
    $comma= $v.",";
    
    $exp= explode(",",$comma);
    
     print_r(array_unique($exp));}

what i want is to merge the array in to

Array( [0] => 398 [1] => 397 [2] => 400 [3]=> 397)

so that i can

use array_unique function

to get the unique values avoiding duplicate entries. How to do it in PHP can anybody help me with this.

#2

“How to merge arrays and use array_unique”

Well… have you considered array_merge?