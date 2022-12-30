How to manipulate a specific drop down list with VBA Excel?

I have a web dropdown on the intranet that I can’t seem to manipulate in VBA here is a similar code example
HTML code:
<select id="select1">
<option value="1" selected="selected">1</option>
<option value="2">2</option>
<option value="3">3</option>
<option value="4">4</option>
</select> -
<select id="select2" disabled="disabled">
<option value="1" selected="selected">1</option>
<option value="2">2</option>
<option value="3">3</option>
<option value="4">4</option>
</select>
Here is the link of the example under: https://codepen.io/Mahdiweb/pen/OJwVoRp
I tried with the following method but without success
Application.Wait Now + TimeValue("00:00:01")
.document.getElementById("select_1").Value = "2"
Application.Wait Now + TimeValue("00:00:05")
.document.getElementById("select_2").Value = "1"