How to manipulate a specific drop down list with VBA Excel?

I have a web dropdown on the intranet that I can’t seem to manipulate in VBA here is a similar code example

HTML code:

<select id="select1"> <option value="1" selected="selected">1</option> <option value="2">2</option> <option value="3">3</option> <option value="4">4</option> </select> - <select id="select2" disabled="disabled"> <option value="1" selected="selected">1</option> <option value="2">2</option> <option value="3">3</option> <option value="4">4</option> </select>

Here is the link of the example under: https://codepen.io/Mahdiweb/pen/OJwVoRp

I tried with the following method but without success