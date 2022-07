Hello guys

I’m currently using WordPress, Gutenberg, Astra and Starter Template.

Here is the link to the header banner I’m currently working.

When you shrink the page the header banner does not shrink also.

I tried adding this codes to starter template CSS.

.img {

width: 100%;

height: auto;

}

Are the codes above correct?

Where is the right file to insert this CSS codes?

Thanks in advance.