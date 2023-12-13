How to make text a clickable link to a url in PHP

Super beginner here. I have the following code and I would like to make the text “Native Access” (towards the bottom of the code) clickable and link to this url: https://www.native-instruments.com/en/specials/native-access-2/ . I saw another topic describing how to do it but I wasn’t sure even where to put the code. So hoping someone can simply edit the code below exactly how it should be so I can see. Thank you!:

<?php /** * "Order received" message. * * This template can be overridden by copying it to yourtheme/woocommerce/checkout/thankyou.php. * * HOWEVER, on occasion WooCommerce will need to update template files and you * (the theme developer) will need to copy the new files to your theme to * maintain compatibility. We try to do this as little as possible, but it does * happen. When this occurs the version of the template file will be bumped and * the readme will list any important changes. * * @see https://woo.com/document/template-structure/ * @package WooCommerce\Templates * @version 8.3.0 * * @var WC_Order|false $order */ defined( 'ABSPATH' ) || exit; ?> <p class="woocommerce-notice woocommerce-notice--success woocommerce-thankyou-order-received"> <?php /** * Filter the message shown after a checkout is complete. * * @since 2.2.0 * * @param string $message The message. * @param WC_Order|false $order The order created during checkout, or false if order data is not available. */ $message = apply_filters( 'woocommerce_thankyou_order_received_text', esc_html( __( 'Thank you. Your order has been received. Please find your serial number below to download and install through Native Access.', 'woocommerce' ) ), $order ); // phpcs:ignore WordPress.Security.EscapeOutput.OutputNotEscaped echo $message; ?> </p>