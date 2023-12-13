How to make text a clickable link to a url in PHP

Super beginner here. I have the following code and I would like to make the text “Native Access” (towards the bottom of the code) clickable and link to this url:
https://www.native-instruments.com/en/specials/native-access-2/. I saw another topic describing how to do it but I wasn’t sure even where to put the code. So hoping someone can simply edit the code below exactly how it should be so I can see. Thank you!:
<?php
/**
* "Order received" message.
*
* This template can be overridden by copying it to yourtheme/woocommerce/checkout/thankyou.php.
*
* HOWEVER, on occasion WooCommerce will need to update template files and you
* (the theme developer) will need to copy the new files to your theme to
* maintain compatibility. We try to do this as little as possible, but it does
* happen. When this occurs the version of the template file will be bumped and
* the readme will list any important changes.
*
* @see https://woo.com/document/template-structure/
* @package WooCommerce\Templates
* @version 8.3.0
*
* @var WC_Order|false $order
*/
defined( 'ABSPATH' ) || exit;
?>
<p class="woocommerce-notice woocommerce-notice--success woocommerce-thankyou-order-received">
<?php
/**
* Filter the message shown after a checkout is complete.
*
* @since 2.2.0
*
* @param string $message The message.
* @param WC_Order|false $order The order created during checkout, or false if order data is not available.
*/
$message = apply_filters(
'woocommerce_thankyou_order_received_text',
esc_html( __( 'Thank you. Your order has been received. Please find your serial number below to download and install through Native Access.', 'woocommerce' ) ),
$order
);
// phpcs:ignore WordPress.Security.EscapeOutput.OutputNotEscaped
echo $message;
?>
</p>