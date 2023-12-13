How to make text a clickable link to a url in PHP

Super beginner here. I have the following code and I would like to make the text “Native Access” (towards the bottom of the code) clickable and link to this url: https://www.native-instruments.com/en/specials/native-access-2/. I saw another topic describing how to do it but I wasn’t sure even where to put the code. So hoping someone can simply edit the code below exactly how it should be so I can see. Thank you!:

<?php
/**
 * "Order received" message.
 *
 * This template can be overridden by copying it to yourtheme/woocommerce/checkout/thankyou.php.
 *
 * HOWEVER, on occasion WooCommerce will need to update template files and you
 * (the theme developer) will need to copy the new files to your theme to
 * maintain compatibility. We try to do this as little as possible, but it does
 * happen. When this occurs the version of the template file will be bumped and
 * the readme will list any important changes.
 *
 * @see https://woo.com/document/template-structure/
 * @package WooCommerce\Templates
 * @version 8.3.0
 *
 * @var WC_Order|false $order
 */

defined( 'ABSPATH' ) || exit;
?>

<p class="woocommerce-notice woocommerce-notice--success woocommerce-thankyou-order-received">
	<?php
	/**
	 * Filter the message shown after a checkout is complete.
	 *
	 * @since 2.2.0
	 *
	 * @param string         $message The message.
	 * @param WC_Order|false $order   The order created during checkout, or false if order data is not available.
	 */
	$message = apply_filters(
		'woocommerce_thankyou_order_received_text',
		esc_html( __( 'Thank you. Your order has been received.  Please find your serial number below to download and install through Native Access.', 'woocommerce' ) ),
		$order
	);

	// phpcs:ignore WordPress.Security.EscapeOutput.OutputNotEscaped
	echo $message;
	?>
</p>
To put a codeblock into the forum, put a triple backtick (```) on a blank line before the code starts, and another one after it.

Done, thanks!