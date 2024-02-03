How to make buttons visible on top of a dropdown menu

Dear everyone

I am in the process of making a website and I am stuck on a particular part. I have this website which have a lot of buttons in the top part of the website, please see screenshot one:



One of the buttons, “Markets” is a dropdown menu. When you click on it it expands and we get some items, however, the previous buttons from screenshot one is now gone, please see screenshot two:

I have the following Javascrip code which handles the dropdown logic as stated below:

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { const dropdownButton = document.querySelector('.dropdownButton'); const dropdownContent = document.querySelector('.dropdown-content'); // Function to adjust the dropdown's width and position function adjustDropdown() { const screenWidth = window.innerWidth; const screenHeight = window.innerHeight; dropdownContent.style.width = screenWidth + 'px'; dropdownContent.style.height = (screenHeight - 200) + 'px'; // Set height dropdownContent.style.top = '0px'; // Start from the top of the screen dropdownContent.style.left = '0px'; // Align with the left edge of the viewport } // Toggle dropdown visibility and adjust width and height on button click dropdownButton.addEventListener('click', function(event) { event.stopPropagation(); // Prevent click from immediately closing the dropdown const isDisplayed = dropdownContent.style.display === 'block'; dropdownContent.style.display = isDisplayed ? 'none' : 'block'; if (!isDisplayed) { adjustDropdown(); // Adjust width and height only if we're showing the dropdown } }); // Close the dropdown if the user clicks outside of it document.addEventListener('click', function(event) { const isClickInside = dropdownButton.contains(event.target) || dropdownContent.contains(event.target); if (!isClickInside) { dropdownContent.style.display = 'none'; } }); // Optional: Resize listener to adjust width and height if window size changes window.addEventListener('resize', adjustDropdown); });

Also I have a CSS file, I have chosen only to paste what is appropiate for the dropdown menu:

/* Add to stylesHome.css */ .dropdown { position: relative; display: inline-block; } .dropdown-content { display: none; position: absolute; background-color: #f9f9f9; box-shadow: 0px 8px 16px 0px rgba(0,0,0,0.2); top: 0; width: 100%; z-index: 999; /* Below the top-centered buttons */ height: calc(100vh - 200px); /* Adjusted to a more logical calculation */ } .dropdown-content a { position: relative; color: black; padding: 12px 16px; text-decoration: none; display: block; } .dropdown-content a:hover { background-color: #f1f1f1; } .dropdown-content.show { display: block; } .dropdown-content::before { content: ''; position: absolute; top: 0; left: -50vw; /* Move to the left edge of the viewport */ right: -50vw; /* Extend to the right edge of the viewport */ bottom: 0; background-color: #f9f9f9; /* Match the dropdown background color */ z-index: -1; /* Ensure it's behind the content */ } .dropdown-link { position: absolute; display: block; width: 300px; /* Set the width of the clickable area */ height: 50px; /* Set the height of the clickable area */ padding: 0; line-height: 10px; /* Match the height for vertical alignment */ box-sizing: border-box; overflow: hidden; /* This will clip any text that overflows */ text-align: center; /* Center the text horizontally */ white-space: nowrap; /* Prevent text from wrapping */ font-size: 50px; z-index: 5; } .link1 { left: 10px; /* Adjust as needed */ top: 100px; /* Same for both to align them horizontally */ } .link2 { left: 400px; /* Adjust as needed */ top: 50px; /* Same for both to align them horizontally */ } /* Container for top and center-aligned buttons */ .top-center-buttons { position: relative; top: 20px; left: 500px; transform: translateX(-0%); background-color: transparent; transition: transform 0.5s ease, opacity 0.5s ease; z-index: 2000; /* Ensure it's the highest to bring it to the front */ } /* Individual button styles */ .top-center-button { background-color: transparent; border: none; color: white; font-size: 20px; padding: 5px 10px; margin: 0; cursor: pointer; font-family: 'Times New Roman', Times, serif; font-weight: bold; vertical-align: top; /* Ensuring top alignment */ z-index: 2001; } /* Hover effect for the buttons */ .top-center-button:hover { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1); }

I have tried changing the Z-index like crazy but nothing works. Do you guys recommend anything?

Thanks in advance and have a wonderful day/ night forward.

Yours sincerely…

The Homeless Programmer