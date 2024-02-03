How to make buttons visible on top of a dropdown menu

Dear everyone
I am in the process of making a website and I am stuck on a particular part. I have this website which have a lot of buttons in the top part of the website, please see screenshot one:
One of the buttons, “Markets” is a dropdown menu. When you click on it it expands and we get some items, however, the previous buttons from screenshot one is now gone, please see screenshot two:
I have the following Javascrip code which handles the dropdown logic as stated below:
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
const dropdownButton = document.querySelector('.dropdownButton');
const dropdownContent = document.querySelector('.dropdown-content');
// Function to adjust the dropdown's width and position
function adjustDropdown() {
const screenWidth = window.innerWidth;
const screenHeight = window.innerHeight;
dropdownContent.style.width = screenWidth + 'px';
dropdownContent.style.height = (screenHeight - 200) + 'px'; // Set height
dropdownContent.style.top = '0px'; // Start from the top of the screen
dropdownContent.style.left = '0px'; // Align with the left edge of the viewport
}
// Toggle dropdown visibility and adjust width and height on button click
dropdownButton.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
event.stopPropagation(); // Prevent click from immediately closing the dropdown
const isDisplayed = dropdownContent.style.display === 'block';
dropdownContent.style.display = isDisplayed ? 'none' : 'block';
if (!isDisplayed) {
adjustDropdown(); // Adjust width and height only if we're showing the dropdown
}
});
// Close the dropdown if the user clicks outside of it
document.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
const isClickInside = dropdownButton.contains(event.target) ||
dropdownContent.contains(event.target);
if (!isClickInside) {
dropdownContent.style.display = 'none';
}
});
// Optional: Resize listener to adjust width and height if window size changes
window.addEventListener('resize', adjustDropdown);
});
Also I have a CSS file, I have chosen only to paste what is appropiate for the dropdown menu:
/* Add to stylesHome.css */
.dropdown {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
}
.dropdown-content {
display: none;
position: absolute;
background-color: #f9f9f9;
box-shadow: 0px 8px 16px 0px rgba(0,0,0,0.2);
top: 0;
width: 100%;
z-index: 999; /* Below the top-centered buttons */
height: calc(100vh - 200px); /* Adjusted to a more logical calculation */
}
.dropdown-content a {
position: relative;
color: black;
padding: 12px 16px;
text-decoration: none;
display: block;
}
.dropdown-content a:hover {
background-color: #f1f1f1;
}
.dropdown-content.show {
display: block;
}
.dropdown-content::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: -50vw; /* Move to the left edge of the viewport */
right: -50vw; /* Extend to the right edge of the viewport */
bottom: 0;
background-color: #f9f9f9; /* Match the dropdown background color */
z-index: -1; /* Ensure it's behind the content */
}
.dropdown-link {
position: absolute;
display: block;
width: 300px; /* Set the width of the clickable area */
height: 50px; /* Set the height of the clickable area */
padding: 0;
line-height: 10px; /* Match the height for vertical alignment */
box-sizing: border-box;
overflow: hidden; /* This will clip any text that overflows */
text-align: center; /* Center the text horizontally */
white-space: nowrap; /* Prevent text from wrapping */
font-size: 50px;
z-index: 5;
}
.link1 {
left: 10px; /* Adjust as needed */
top: 100px; /* Same for both to align them horizontally */
}
.link2 {
left: 400px; /* Adjust as needed */
top: 50px; /* Same for both to align them horizontally */
}
/* Container for top and center-aligned buttons */
.top-center-buttons {
position: relative;
top: 20px;
left: 500px;
transform: translateX(-0%);
background-color: transparent;
transition: transform 0.5s ease, opacity 0.5s ease;
z-index: 2000; /* Ensure it's the highest to bring it to the front */
}
/* Individual button styles */
.top-center-button {
background-color: transparent;
border: none;
color: white;
font-size: 20px;
padding: 5px 10px;
margin: 0;
cursor: pointer;
font-family: 'Times New Roman', Times, serif;
font-weight: bold;
vertical-align: top; /* Ensuring top alignment */
z-index: 2001;
}
/* Hover effect for the buttons */
.top-center-button:hover {
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1);
}
I have tried changing the Z-index like crazy but nothing works. Do you guys recommend anything?
Thanks in advance and have a wonderful day/ night forward.
Yours sincerely…
The Homeless Programmer