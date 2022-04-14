How to make an image fit proportionally in flexbox item or in sections

I watched a couple of image code tutorials and still can’t figure it out! yay.
I’m not entirely clear on what you are asking, but my best guess is that object-fit is the property you are looking for.
Or in this case where they are background images background-size.
Also note that we can’t see the images in your pen, you will need a full absolute url.
The browser will take an image and display it at full size unless you give it instructions not to, which you didn’t with the exception of the first box.
If you add the background-size to the .Controlled class (since you’re using it in all four boxes), then the images will fill the boxes. Is that the basic look you’re going for (substituted random pics in the code pen)?