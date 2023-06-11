How to make add product to cart button to work

HELLO. So I followed the tutorial on how to create an commerce store with PHP.

I ran into a problem when I could not add products to the cart.

The problem is that when I click on the add product button, I am redirected to index.php instead of the cart

I’m learning php by self-study, so I’m not a specialist in all of this and sometimes to understand programming it’s easier to follow the tutorial

this is cart file

<?php session_start(); include 'server/connection.php'; include 'layouts/header.php'; print_r($_POST); // Add this line //if user has already added a product to cart if (isset($_POST['add_cart_cart'])) { if (isset($_SESSION['cart'])) { $product_array_ids = array_column($_SESSION['cart'], "product_id"); // [2, 4, 10, 15 ] //if product has already been added to cart or not if (!in_array($_POST['product_id'], $product_array_ids)) { $product_array = array( 'product_id' => $_POST['product_id'], 'product_name' => $_POST['product_name'], 'product_price' => $_POST['product_price'], 'product_image' => $_POST['product_image'], 'product_quantity' => $_POST['product_quantity'], ); $_SESSION['cart'][$product_id] = $product_array; //product has already been added } else { echo '<script>alert("Product was already added to cart");</script>'; } //if this is the first product } else { $product_id = $_POST['product_id']; $product_name = $_POST['product_name']; $product_price = $_POST['product_price']; $product_image = $_POST['product_image']; $product_quantity = $_POST['product_quantity']; $product_array = array( 'product_id' => $product_id, 'product_name' => $product_name, 'product_price' => $product_price, 'product_image' => $product_image, 'product_quantity' => $product_quantity, ); $_SESSION['cart'][$product_id] = $product_array; //[ 2 =>[] ,[ 3 =>[], [ 5 =>[] ] } //remove product from cart } else if (isset($_POST['remove_product'])) { $product_id = $_POST['product_id']; unset($_SESSION['cart'][$product_id]); } else if (isset($_POST['edit_quantity'])) { //we got id and quantity from the form $product_id = $_POST['product_id']; $product_quantity = $_POST['product_quantity']; //get the product array from the session $product_array = $_SESSION['cart'][$product_id]; //update product quantity $product_array['product_quantity'] = $product_quantity; //return array back to its place $_SESSION['cart'][$product_id] = $product_array; //calculate total calculateTotalCart(); } else { header('location: index.php'); } function calculateTotalCart() { $total = 0; foreach ($_SESSION['cart'] as $key => $value) { $product = $_SESSION['cart'][$key]; $price = $product['product_price']; $quantity = $product['product_quantity']; $subTotal = $price * $quantity; $total += $subTotal; } $_SESSION['total'] = $total; } ?> <section class="cart container my-5 py-5"> <div class="container mt-5"> <h2 class="font-weight-bolde">Your Cart</h2> <hr> </div> <table class="mt-5 pt-5"> <tr> <th>Product</th> <th>Quality</th> <th>Subtotal</th> </tr> <?php foreach ($_SESSION['cart'] as $key => $value) {?> <tr> <td> <div class="product-info"> <img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $value['product_image']; ?>"/> <div> <p><?php echo $value['product_image']; ?></p> <small><span>€</span><?php echo $value['product_price']; ?></small> <br> <form method="POST" action="cart.php"> <input type="hidden" name="product_id" value="<?php echo $key; ?>"> <input type="submit" name="remove_product" class="remove-btn" value="remove"/> </form> </div> </div> </td> <td> <input type="number" value="<?php echo $value['product_quantity']; ?>"/> <a href="edit-btn" name="edit_quantity">edit</a> </td> <td> <span>€</span> <span class="product-price">20</span> </td> </tr> <?php }?> </table> <div class="cart-total"> <table> <tr> <td>Subtotal</td> <td>€40</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Total</td> <td>€40</td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="checkout-container"> <button class="btn checkout-btn">Checkout</button> </div> </section>

and this is single product file