How to make add product to cart button to work

HELLO. So I followed the tutorial on how to create an commerce store with PHP.
I ran into a problem when I could not add products to the cart.
The problem is that when I click on the add product button, I am redirected to index.php instead of the cart
I’m learning php by self-study, so I’m not a specialist in all of this and sometimes to understand programming it’s easier to follow the tutorial
this is cart file
<?php
session_start();
include 'server/connection.php';
include 'layouts/header.php';
print_r($_POST); // Add this line
//if user has already added a product to cart
if (isset($_POST['add_cart_cart'])) {
if (isset($_SESSION['cart'])) {
$product_array_ids = array_column($_SESSION['cart'], "product_id"); // [2, 4, 10, 15 ]
//if product has already been added to cart or not
if (!in_array($_POST['product_id'], $product_array_ids)) {
$product_array = array(
'product_id' => $_POST['product_id'],
'product_name' => $_POST['product_name'],
'product_price' => $_POST['product_price'],
'product_image' => $_POST['product_image'],
'product_quantity' => $_POST['product_quantity'],
);
$_SESSION['cart'][$product_id] = $product_array;
//product has already been added
} else {
echo '<script>alert("Product was already added to cart");</script>';
}
//if this is the first product
} else {
$product_id = $_POST['product_id'];
$product_name = $_POST['product_name'];
$product_price = $_POST['product_price'];
$product_image = $_POST['product_image'];
$product_quantity = $_POST['product_quantity'];
$product_array = array(
'product_id' => $product_id,
'product_name' => $product_name,
'product_price' => $product_price,
'product_image' => $product_image,
'product_quantity' => $product_quantity,
);
$_SESSION['cart'][$product_id] = $product_array; //[ 2 =>[] ,[ 3 =>[], [ 5 =>[] ]
}
//remove product from cart
} else if (isset($_POST['remove_product'])) {
$product_id = $_POST['product_id'];
unset($_SESSION['cart'][$product_id]);
} else if (isset($_POST['edit_quantity'])) {
//we got id and quantity from the form
$product_id = $_POST['product_id'];
$product_quantity = $_POST['product_quantity'];
//get the product array from the session
$product_array = $_SESSION['cart'][$product_id];
//update product quantity
$product_array['product_quantity'] = $product_quantity;
//return array back to its place
$_SESSION['cart'][$product_id] = $product_array;
//calculate total
calculateTotalCart();
} else {
header('location: index.php');
}
function calculateTotalCart() {
$total = 0;
foreach ($_SESSION['cart'] as $key => $value) {
$product = $_SESSION['cart'][$key];
$price = $product['product_price'];
$quantity = $product['product_quantity'];
$subTotal = $price * $quantity;
$total += $subTotal;
}
$_SESSION['total'] = $total;
}
?>
<section class="cart container my-5 py-5">
<div class="container mt-5">
<h2 class="font-weight-bolde">Your Cart</h2>
<hr>
</div>
<table class="mt-5 pt-5">
<tr>
<th>Product</th>
<th>Quality</th>
<th>Subtotal</th>
</tr>
<?php foreach ($_SESSION['cart'] as $key => $value) {?>
<tr>
<td>
<div class="product-info">
<img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $value['product_image']; ?>"/>
<div>
<p><?php echo $value['product_image']; ?></p>
<small><span>€</span><?php echo $value['product_price']; ?></small>
<br>
<form method="POST" action="cart.php">
<input type="hidden" name="product_id" value="<?php echo $key; ?>">
<input type="submit" name="remove_product" class="remove-btn" value="remove"/>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</td>
<td>
<input type="number" value="<?php echo $value['product_quantity']; ?>"/>
<a href="edit-btn" name="edit_quantity">edit</a>
</td>
<td>
<span>€</span>
<span class="product-price">20</span>
</td>
</tr>
<?php }?>
</table>
<div class="cart-total">
<table>
<tr>
<td>Subtotal</td>
<td>€40</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Total</td>
<td>€40</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
<div class="checkout-container">
<button class="btn checkout-btn">Checkout</button>
</div>
</section>
and this is single product file
<?php
session_start();
include 'server/connection.php';
include 'layouts/header.php';
if (isset($_GET['product_id'])) {
$product_id = $_GET['product_id'];
$stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM products WHERE product_id = ?");
$stmt->bind_param("i", $product_id);
$stmt->execute();
$product = $stmt->get_result();
} else {
header('location: index.php');
}
?>
<!--single product--->
<section class="container single-product my-5 pt-5">
<div class="row mt-5">
<?php while ($row = $product->fetch_assoc()) {?>
<div class="col-lg-5 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
<img class="img-fluid w-100 pb-1" src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $row['product_image']; ?>" id="mainImg"/>
<div class="small-img-group">
<div class="small-img-col">
<img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $row['product_image']; ?>" width="100%" class="small-image">
</div>
<div class="small-img-col">
<img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $row['product_image2']; ?>" width="100%" class="small-image">
</div>
<div class="small-img-col">
<img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $row['product_image3']; ?>" width="100%" class="small-image">
</div>
<div class="small-img-col">
<img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $row['product_image4']; ?>" width="100%" class="small-image">
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-lg-6 col-sd-12 col-sm-12">
<h6>Woman/Clothes</h6>
<h3 class="py-4"><?php echo $row['product_name']; ?></h3>
<h2>€<?php echo $row['product_price']; ?></h2>
<form method="POST" action="cart.php">
<input type="hidden" name="product_id" value="<?php echo $row['product_id']; ?>">
<input type="hidden" name="product_image" value="<?php echo $row['product_image']; ?>/">
<input type="hidden" name="product_name" value="<?php echo $row['product_name']; ?>/">
<input type="hidden" name="product_price" value="<?php echo $row['product_price']; ?>/">
<input type="number" name="product_quantity" value="1"/>
<button class="buy-btn" type="submit" name="add_to_cart">Add To Cart</button>
</form>
<h4 class="mt-5 mb-5">Product details</h4>
<span><?php echo $row['product_description']; ?></span>
</div>
<?php }?>
</div>
</section>
<!----Realeted products-->
<section id="realated-products" class="mt-5 pb-5">
<div class="container text-center mt-5 py-5">
<h3>Realeted products</h3>
<hr class="mx-auto">
</div>
<div class="row mx-auto container-fluid">
<div class="product text-center col-lg-3 col-md-4 col-sm-12">
<img class="img-fluid mb-3" src="assets/imgs/featured1.jpeg"/>
<div class="star">
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
</div>
<h5 class="p-name">T-shirt</h5>
<h4 class="p-price">€20</h4>
<button class="text-uppercase">Buy Now</button>
</div>
<div class="product text-center col-lg-3 col-md-4 col-sm-12">
<img class="img-fluid mb-3" src="assets/imgs/featured2.jpeg"/>
<div class="star">
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
</div>
<h5 class="p-name">T-shirt</h5>
<h4 class="p-price">€20</h4>
<button class="text-uppercase">Buy Now</button>
</div>
<div class="product text-center col-lg-3 col-md-4 col-sm-12">
<img class="img-fluid mb-3" src="assets/imgs/featured3.jpeg"/>
<div class="star">
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
</div>
<h5 class="p-name">Shoes</h5>
<h4 class="p-price">€20</h4>
<button class="text-uppercase">Buy Now</button>
</div>
<div class="product text-center col-lg-3 col-md-4 col-sm-12">
<img class="img-fluid mb-3" src="assets/imgs/featured4.jpeg"/>
<div class="star">
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
<i class="fa fa-star" style="color: orange;"></i>
</div>
<h5 class="p-name">Shoes</h5>
<h4 class="p-price">€20</h4>
<button class="text-uppercase">Buy Now</button>
</div>
</div>
</section>
<script>
var mainImg = document.getElementById("mainImg");
var smallImg = document.getElementsByClassName("small-img");
for (let i = 0; i < 4; i++) {
smallImg[i].onclick = function() {
mainImg.src = smallImg[i].src;
}
}
</script>
<?php include 'layouts/footer.php';?>```