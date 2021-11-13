How to make a position: fixed bar not to cover the footer?

I load the following HTML and CSS codes with JavaScript in each webpage.

A bar, fixed to the bottom of the viewport, does appear in each webpage, but it covers the footer region of my website.

Images

Footer covered

Footer uncovered (display: none)

Code

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', ` <aside dir="rtl" class="camovb_main_box"> <div class="camovb_phone_box"> <a class="camovb_phone_link" href="https://wa.me/NUMBER"> <img class="camovb_phone_icon" src="/camovb/image.svg"></img> <span class="camovb_phone_text">שיחת וואטסאפ</span> </a> </div> </aside> `)