How to make a position: fixed bar not to cover the footer?

JavaScript
#1

I load the following HTML and CSS codes with JavaScript in each webpage.

A bar, fixed to the bottom of the viewport, does appear in each webpage, but it covers the footer region of my website.

Images

Footer covered

1
11238×186 14.3 KB

Footer uncovered (display: none)

2
21244×164 12.6 KB

Code

structure.js

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
	<aside dir="rtl" class="camovb_main_box">
		<div class="camovb_phone_box">
			<a class="camovb_phone_link" href="https://wa.me/NUMBER">
				<img class="camovb_phone_icon" src="/camovb/image.svg"></img>
				<span class="camovb_phone_text">שיחת וואטסאפ</span>
			</a>
		</div>
	</aside>
`)

style.js

newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
    .camovb_main_box {
        display: flex;
        flex-direction: row; /* column */
        justify-content: center;
        align-items: center;
        position: fixed;
        right: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        left: 0;
        z-index: 2147483647;
        width: 100%;
        height: 60px;
        overflow: hidden;
        text-align: center;
        text-decoration: none;
        font-size: 120%;
        font-weight: bold;
        color: #fff;
        background: #2a4b8d;
        text-shadow: 0 1px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 18%);
    }
    .camovb_phone_box {
        display: flex;
        align-items: center;
        justify-content: center;
    }
    .camovb_phone_link {
        color: white !important;
        text-decoration: none !important; /* Fixes continuing line problem */
    }
    .camovb_phone_icon {
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        vertical-align: middle;
    }
    .camovb_phone_text {
        vertical-align: middle;
    }
    @media screen and (min-width: 992px) {
        .camovb_main_box {
            display: none;
            /* flex-direction: row; */
        }
    }
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);